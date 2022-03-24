This Episode of the “Meet & Greet” Podcast with Bimbo Ademoye Is Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

Connect with us

It’s the second episode of the Inkblot “Meet & Greet” podcast, and this week’s episode features the delectable Bimbo Ademoye!

She takes us through her journey into acting, what it was like getting a degree in Business Administration, her take on the movie industry right now (an interesting run-in with a producer) as well as her hopes for her future in Nollywood.

And, she also talks about that horse incident.

Catch the entire episode below:

