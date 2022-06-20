We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are...

Heartbreaks can be very terrible and moving on is even harder. How do you shake bodi and simply continue with life as though you haven’t invested your heart, time, and resources into a relationship? Some heartbreaks automatically cause malaria. Some will make you start thinking about your life choices. And others are simply good riddance to bad rubbish. Whichever it is, let’s not lie, heartbreaks can be quite agonizing, and moving on be hard.

Recently, we asked BNers how they healed and moved on from a painful heartbreak.

Some responses left us teary-eyed, others were simply rib-cracking, and then we had those who had one simple solution: food. Heartbreak has got nothing on them.

Another Angle

Set Awon Blockers

Wo, some people cannot coman goan die

Do me I do them, man no go vex

Ah, Gobe!

Phew, heartbreaks are so not easy, so we’re sending love, light and cupcakes to everyone going through it right now. In the meantime, how did you heal and move on from heartbreak? Share with us.

***

