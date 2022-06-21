Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Connect with us

Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)

We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are...

Pete Edochie Speaks on his Career, Fatherhood & Society as he Covers The Will Downtown's Latest Issue

Nigerians on Twitter Were Asked to Share Beautiful Stories About their Fathers and the Responses Will Leave you Teary-Eyed

Wunmi Adelusi: Navigating The Great Resignation

Aluka Igbokwe: For My Father, Whom I Love

BNS Exclusive: Get the Scoop on Kefilwe Mabote's Cameo in Season 2 of The Smart Money Woman Series

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

One of the things people look out for before renting a house is how secure it is.

House owners complain about how people do not value their property but what they fail to do is assess the real problem(s). To be realistic, if people are not getting anything worthwhile from your property, you can’t blame them for their lack of enthusiasm.

I know a house where tenants only get water from the well during the rainy season. Once the rain stops being frequent, they go back to experiencing drought.

Renting out your house is not the problem but the question is if it has all the catchy facilities that can actually capture the attention of prospective tenants.

Water supply

We all know how important water is to our daily lives. A borehole in a rental apartment is a big plus. This is essential, especially in Nigeria where we rarely get water from the water cooperation, so people would watch out for the availability of water before they rent your house.

Security

A standard house for rent must have security personnel guarding the property. Security measures must also be made to ensure that unwanted persons do not gain access to the property. 

Cleaners

A proper house for rent should have a cleaner that ensures the cleanliness of the environment. Many house owners believe the tenants are supposed to do the cleaning,  however, times have changed and people no longer want to live in an apartment whose environs they have to clean and maintain by themselves.

Bathroom amenities

The plumbing fixtures, shower and tub should be in good condition. If it’s an old building and you expect your tenants to do a remodel or renovation in future, you should let them know before they move in, not after. 

Parking space 

Tenants who own cars would need a place to park their cars. This should be put into consideration. Unfortunately, parking spaces are no longer a priority in Nigeria. Some homeowners wouldn’t even mind building on a space meant for cars.

Properly tiled floor

By now, it is expected that houses in Nigeria are meant to be tiled. Gone are the days when floors are left bare. In this present age, a house without a tiled floor is not considered modern.

Gated compound

One of the things people look out for before renting a house is how secure it is, and this includes if the house has a gate or not, and what type of gate it is. If your house has no gate, it might be difficult getting people to rent it. Apart from security, people like to have their privacy. No random person on the street needs to know the activities going on in the compound.

So homeowners, if you want to rent out your properties, ensure that things are put in place to make your tenants as comfortable as they can be.

 

Photo by Pixabay for Pexels

My Name is Dennis Isong and I am a Real Estate Professional. For Reading this article to this point, I have a GIFT for YOU. DOWNLOAD FOR FREE MY NEW BOOK TITLED:Bamboozled By Some Real Estate Companies “How Some Real Estate Companies Trick You Into Buying Low-Value and Over-Priced Estate And How You Can Flip The Table in Your Favour & Enjoy Risk Free Maximum Returns Anytime,Any day” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD HERE IT FOR FREE https://landproperty.ng/free The information in this book will help you to pick the right kind of property and nobody can trick you to buy what you do not want. This book is very concise, it was done deliberately so you can pick it up and finish reading in few minutes.

