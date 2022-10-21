Damilola Alabi: Welcome to a New Dispensation

If you’re an avid Twitter user, you already know what this meme signifies. It’s a symbol of those that have left Nigeria in search of greener pastures. When Naira Marley titled his song Japa, I doubt he knew that would be the new and popular slang for relocation – a thing that is almost the theme of conversations amongst Nigerians.

I have nothing against relocation; I like to take a few trips out of the country once in a while but the conversation is starting to annoy me. If anytime I’m around you and japa-ing is the only thing you talk about, best believe that I will avoid you.

Nigeria is sh*tty, we all know that. The grass is greener on the other side, accepted. Your money won’t shield you from Nigeria’s anyhowness, duly noted. But let me break it to you, if you’re miserable here in Nigeria with the little that you have, you’ll be miserable anywhere. Happiness and contentment are not in a particular destination.

Relocation is good for so many reasons. But for most people seeking relocation, have you asked yourself why? Have you figured out what you’re living life for and your purpose? Or do you hope that having 24hrs light will be the answer to all your problems?

When people ask why I am not keen on relocating even though I have the money and means, my answer is that the things that bring me joy and fulfillment are here. My friends, family, and the little community that I have built over the past years. To be able to see my parents when I can, attend my younger siblings’ school activities, see my nephews being born, and hold them in my arms. Why should I throw that away? Why should I leave the things that bring me the utmost joy just because on the other side, there’s public transportation that works? What really is the quality of my life if I spend half of it missing and yearning for the people that I care deeply about? I don’t want to miss my grandma’s last days; the anger I feel towards generator noises won’t compare to the regret! In the words of Fathermerry, “When you choose to live far away from your parents, you must accept not to see them when they die.”

By being born into this country, I already know that there are things I will miss out on. There are places I won’t see, cultures I won’t experience, and access to a working system, but I am content. Not because I don’t care for these or I’m being dismissive of these needs but because even though my life isn’t perfect, good enough is good enough for me.

For those that have relocated or are still planning to, I’m sorry Nigeria failed you! I’m sorry you have to leave home and what’s familiar for a system that works. My advice is to find a community to fit in – be it a book club, a church, or a next-door neighbour.

Damilola Alabi is a multipotentialite with years of experience in Operation, Design, Events, Communications, and Programs. She’s currently the Chief of Staff at VestedWorld, an Africa-focused venture capital firm that invests in emerging markets with a focus on Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Damilola is passionate about the diversity and inclusion of women in technology.