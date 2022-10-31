People Were Asked to Share their Interview Experience & the Replies Will Have you in Stitches

The interview process can be a funny one sometimes. We all have those times we’ve performed well and those not-so-great performances. But nothing beats those times we goofed. Like, those times you messed up so bad and laughed at your foolery. You just knew that was the end; there was no way you’d get the job, even if angels appeared to the employer and commanded them to consider you.

Director Diji asked people on Twitter to share how they knew they weren’t going to get a job during an interview.

~ How did you know you weren’t going to get the job during your job interview? Share your story 😂 — Diji (@directordiji) October 29, 2022

People of God, the responses will have you in stitches. Come for laughs.

Eweeee

Bhet bhet, isn’t water sweet and cheap?

You guys!!!

Things dey occur!

Okay, this cannot end just here. Share your own experience with us. We want to know how you goofed and then blamed your village people.