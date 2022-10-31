Connect with us

Features

People Were Asked to Share their Interview Experience & the Replies Will Have you in Stitches

Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Does Happiness Flee So Swiftly?

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!

Features

BN Book Review: Epe Principle by Azeez Amida | Review by The BookLady NG

Features

Help CWEENS FCT's Safe Harbour Initiative (SHI) Rehabilitate More Survivors of Sexual Violence Via DonateNG

Features

BN Book Review: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover | Review by Oladimeji A.A

Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: Leaving Behind the Fatphobia Culture

Features Living

Paula Pwul: How to Attain the Real Concept of Glow Up

Features

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Tunde Alabi-Hundeyin II

Career Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle October 22′ Edition Is…

Features

People Were Asked to Share their Interview Experience & the Replies Will Have you in Stitches

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The interview process can be a funny one sometimes. We all have those times we’ve performed well and those not-so-great performances. But nothing beats those times we goofed. Like, those times you messed up so bad and laughed at your foolery. You just knew that was the end; there was no way you’d get the job, even if angels appeared to the employer and commanded them to consider you. 

Director Diji asked people on Twitter to share how they knew they weren’t going to get a job during an interview.

People of God, the responses will have you in stitches. Come for laughs.

   

Eweeee

Bhet bhet, isn’t water sweet and cheap?

You guys!!!

   

Things dey occur!

Okay, this cannot end just here. Share your own experience with us. We want to know how you goofed and then blamed your village people.

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

1 Comment

  1. Chinma Eke

    October 31, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    I’ve had an experience with current pay too. Immediately I shared what I currently earn, I knew from the interview panel’s body language I won’t get called back 🙃

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

People Were Asked to Share their Interview Experience & the Replies Will Have you in Stitches

#BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!

BN Book Review: Epe Principle by Azeez Amida | Review by The BookLady NG

Help CWEENS FCT’s Safe Harbour Initiative (SHI) Rehabilitate More Survivors of Sexual Violence Via DonateNG

BN Book Review: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover | Review by Oladimeji A.A
css.php