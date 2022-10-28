BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Temi Adebayo | @temiadebayoco

Temi Adebayo is a made-to-order clothing brand for versatile and vibrant women. All their pieces are handmade and shipped globally.

Check out some of the dresses made by Temi Adebayo

Visit the clothing brand on Instagram or at [email protected] to place an order.