Peace Chinenye: Impacts of IT Skills on African Youths’ Education

There is still a substantial skills gap in Africa, and to solve it, we must begin at the grassroots level. We live in an increasingly digital world, so it is only logical that we begin teaching digital skills – Sean Riley.

More than 60% of the African population are youths, but a lack of ample technology literacy will keep the continent backwards and affect its growth. As the world becomes rapidly digitised, it becomes important for the educational system to add the teaching of IT skills to its curriculum to enable the youth to catch up. If Africa does not prepare its younger generations for the opportunities that are yet to come, they will not be competitive globally in the coming years. Let me highlight some impacts of IT skills on education for African youths:

It reduces will unemployment

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that by 2030, more than 230 million jobs in Africa will require digital skills. In other words, not teaching its youth IT skills in education to enable them to fill up this skill gap and be eligible for employment will affect Africa’s economy in the future and will render several youths jobless.

Several industries need people who can help their brand gain visibility and convert sales, thus, teaching digital skills in schools will help African youths to know how to raise brand awareness, offer great social and customer service, and increase revenue. Governments can partner with private organisations to build a strong youth hold for the future of Africa.

It will increase productivity

The World Development Report 2019 notes that the labour market of the future will require new skills including digital fluency, creative thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, empathy, and adaptability. In other words, including IT skills in education will help African youths to discover several ways to impact their world and critically solve problems in the economic, social, and political sectors. This will help to equip them for the modern workplace, making them fit into any position and deliver effectively without lapses.

It will eradicate underdevelopment

It’s no secret that the education system in Africa needs a massive overhaul. In 2021, only 14 universities from Africa made it into the top 1,000 universities cv globally, according to a ranking by The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) — only 4 schools have been added since it released its 2016 rankings. This shows that Africa’s educational sector is inadequate to serve the needs of a rapidly evolving world.

It will bring about business growth and development

With the shift in economic markets, from a local to a global arena, learning digital skills in African schools will help the youth to know how to use technological skills for African businesses in order not to be left behind. This will help African businesses to develop brand visibility and build a global audience. It will also help them to compete with other brands in the world, boost customer satisfaction, and bring excellent and speedy delivery on target objectives and goals.

Agribusiness managers, for instance, will know how to use financial software to track income and expenses. Office workers will learn how to use innovative software programs to make online presentations. Tourism operators will also be able to use digital marketing tools that can grow their businesses and lots more. For instance, in the healthcare sector, you will notice that one major challenge is the provision of medical facilities in remote parts of African countries. But with adequate knowledge of digital skills, doctors can through telemedicine, have contact with people in remote places and have patients attend clinics virtually. These will help to bring development and growth to businesses in Africa.

If all of these are in check, the economy of African countries will be bolstered and the continent will be among the world changers in the future.

***

Featured image: Christina Morillo for Pexels