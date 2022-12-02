Connect with us

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here's How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here's How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don't Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues

Why You Should Be a Part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Read Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard’s Message to Nigerians for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 

Farida Yahya: 5 Sales Plans Founders Could Adopt to Support their Business Growth

Mfonobong Inyang: Why Turkeys Never Vote for Thanksgiving

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

15 seconds ago

When starting a business, there are a lot of things to consider, one of which is the location. Where your business is situated is just as important as the business itself. A business might have the potential of really booming but when it’s located in the wrong environment, it becomes so useless. Before starting your business in an environment, evaluate the place and consider if it’s the perfect fit for your business. Imagine advertising building materials in a primary school, it could become a waste of effort and time.

It is the same with real estate and property investment. There are specific properties that are suitable for investments in some locations, while some are not. For instance, it is advisable to invest in land properties in an environment where development takes place – like buying a property in a place close to the airport. That is a great idea that will fetch a fortune if properly managed. Airports are always busy with people coming in and out. If you could invest in guest houses, people would have a place to lodge in through the night.  

Beyond that, there are other benefits of investing in properties close to the airport, let me share some of them:

It is easily accessible

One of the major facilities that make a great area is good and motorable roads.  The areas linking to the airport are always well-developed. The roads are good with flyovers and highways. Transport systems are available 24/7 and this is a good way to provide employment opportunities. Your investment will be easily accessed by people who need your services.

Proximity to industrial areas

Investing in properties close to the airport offers a high chance of an opportunity to gain access to industrial areas easily. You don’t have to drive too far before getting everything you need in top-notch quality.

More investment opportunities

Investing in such areas creates a base for other investment opportunities you may not be aware of if you don’t have an already standing investment within. It will be an investment for other investments to grow.

High return on investment

Airports are always a major attraction for both the commercial and retail sectors all over the world. this means there will be a permanent demand for property, and with high demand comes profitability. Investing in properties close to the airport is a sure means of creating a future of generational comfort and wealth.

If you intend to start a huge business such as hotels, short-let apartments, restaurants, or residential properties, you may want to consider doing this close to an airport. When you invest in any kind of property investments in this area, you should be assured a bigger opportunity to maximise returns on your investment.

 

Featured Image: Jimmy-jimmy for Pexels

