Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Like a scarlet stain on white linen, plagiarism is unethical. In addition to being blatantly obvious, it taints the originality of your work and causes readers to have doubtful thoughts about it. As a professional who offers writing services, you might want to resort to plagiarism due to the huge number of tasks you have to battle with. That doesn’t help, it is better to turn down works than steal the intellectual property of someone else.

For someone who is seeking out a professional writer for a writing job, they must make sure they trust the integrity of the writer and also request previous samples of their works for verification. A professional writer has to pass the specified English language evaluation, too. These writers are hired by private businesses, colleges and universities to write research essays and papers for a fee, but in the end, some companies regret making use of their services. Imagine submitting research stolen from somewhere to three different companies. There is no way the research is going to favour the three companies because the research is not original and it is like three cows attempting to dip their heads into a single pot.

Some people believe that it is acceptable to plagiarise as long as they are not caught or the material they have stolen is not available online. But let’s consider some disadvantages of plagiarism. First, many schools and institutions now have strict regulations against plagiarism, and students who violate them face serious repercussions, including expulsion. Additionally, if you frequently steal other people’s ideas, you may prevent yourself from developing your own ideas. When you are fond of plagiarising people’s works, you are potentially making yourself unavailable for intellectual improvement.

Plagiarism is simply unethical and a great form of theft, especially in academics. Researchers who venture into it deserve to be reprimanded seriously. If you’re having difficulty solving an assignment and, following your research, you cannot locate the accurate response to a particular question, it means you need to conduct more research. You not finding anything is a research idea on its own. Instead of stealing other people’s work, you can encourage other people to conduct further research based on your findings.

***

Photo by Greta Hoffman for Pexels