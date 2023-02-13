Connect with us

#BNCelebratingLove: Love is What Guides Michael & His Soulmate Through Life’s Uncertainties

As we continue on our journey together, we realised that our love is greater than any moment or momentary hardship. It is a love that transcends time and space.

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love beyond the moment was what I found when I embarked on my love journey. It all started when I met the person who would later become my soulmate. At first, we were just friends, getting to know each other and sharing our interests. But as time went by, I found myself falling more and more in love with her.

The journey isn’t always easy, and there were times when we faced challenges and obstacles. But through it all, our love for each other only grew stronger. We support each other through the good times and the bad, always finding ways to make each other laugh and smile.

As we continue on our journey together, we realised that our love is greater than any moment or momentary hardship. It is a love that transcends time and space. A love that will always be there, no matter what the future may hold.

Together, we explore new places, try new things, and make countless memories that we will cherish forever. Our love is a source of comfort, joy, and inspiration.

Love beyond the moment was what I found on my journey. It’s a love that will always be there, guiding me and my soulmate through life’s ups and downs, and shining bright like a beacon of hope and happiness.

 

The #BNCelebratingLove Valentine Campaign is supported by Hingees – one of Nigeria’s finest clothing brands.

