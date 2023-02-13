BNCelebratingLove: Oluwaleye Fell in Love At the Age of 19, Now He’s Soon to be Wed

Love is a beautiful thing, I still remember the first time I fell in love, I was 19 years old. I had been dating but I’d not really experienced love. It was a Tuesday morning when I saw that babe walking by with my friend, Mustapha, who was also her friend at the computer training institute. They were both walking towards my shop. My eyes were locked onto her and my senses flew away.

I was admiring God’s beauty in a human. Like a man under a spell, I immediately left what I was doing and wanted to pursue this babe, not knowing my friend was still coming with her to my shop. I didn’t know where the courage came from but I walked up to her and greeted her without letting them know my intention.

I got her phone number from my friend. Her name: Gbemi.

Afterwards, my friend always made sure she passed through my shop. I started chatting with her. At first, she gave me a tough time. I would be talking to her she’dd nod her head in response or kept quiet. Later, I’d call her in the morning and afternoon, but she won’t pick up. Then at night, she would pick up and then tell me, “sorry I did not see your calls.”

I knew I was in love one day she called me by mistake. I was very happy when I saw that call. Only for me to pick up and hear, “Please, I’m very sorry, you’re not who I wanted to call. Bye.” I was disappointed, and I still wanted to talk to her. But she said, “I’m busy right now, maybe later.”

She then stopped passing through my shop to her house. I started tracing the new route she was passing. The day I finally discovered it, it was raining heavily and I was drenched. I think she saw me but decided to pass another street. I kept calling but she did not pick up my calls.

I never stopped showing her how much I loved her and with the help of my friend too, I made sure I always sent her good morning and good night texts. I also made sure every time I buy airtime, I bought her own too. I saw her again and afterwards, she started picking up my calls. But with everything, she told me she’s not interested in a relationship, just friendship.

The following year – 2013 – I told her that I loved her and would like to marry her. She smiled and said, “Not now.” And like a miracle, she came to my shop that day and I entertained her with snacks and juice but she refused to eat. When she was going home, we hugged and the whole thing skyrocketed from there.

To cut the long story short, we are getting married soon. The wife from my teen whom I love so much. Love requires struggles and we’re taking our love beyond the moment.