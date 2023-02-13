BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus’ Love Story

My love story with Onye started on the 23rd of August 2010 when I went to book a journey with The Young Shall Motors, a new transport company in Owerri, to buy a travel ticket to Lagos after rescheduling the travel twice. The transport company is different from my usual.

I was behind her in the queue. And when we got in later, we sat together on the last seat. I watched her as she read a Bible. When I looked further, the Bible was in the French language. When she finished praying, I started a conversation with her. During our chat, we discussed and discovered that we passed through the same university, and we rescheduled our journey twice and decided to go with a new company.

At Ore, we had lunch together and judged the food the same way. I didn’t ask for her phone contact, so I quickly requested it when we alighted at Ojodu Berger before the vehicle zoomed off.

We began to chat but had a break for some months. When we resumed, I proposed to her on September 30th, 2011. We got married on February 1st, 2014.

Our love now has two fruits of lovely girls who miraculously share the same birth month, July 21st and 18th. Our love started like a journey and consolidated in the month of love. And honestly, it’s love beyond the moment.

