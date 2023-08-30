Dennis Isong: Things to Consider When Choosing a Location in Lagos

When it comes to selecting a location for either residential or commercial purposes in Lagos, it is important to make a carefully considered decision. Being a bustling metropolis, Lagos boasts several unique areas, each with its own distinct atmosphere and amenities.

To help you make an informed decision, here are ten crucial factors to consider when choosing a site in Lagos.

Proximity to Work or Business Centers

When choosing a place to live or set up your business, it’s crucial to consider its proximity to your workplace or the central business district. In Lagos, traffic congestion is notorious for being intense, so it’s essential to choose a location that strategically reduces the time and stress of your daily commute. This decision not only impacts practicality but also has the potential to greatly improve your overall well-being and work-life balance by allowing you more time and energy to engage in activities that are important to you.

Infrastructure and Accessibility

Please assess the presence of dependable infrastructure, encompassing properly managed road networks, a range of public transportation alternatives, and the availability of indispensable facilities such as hospitals, educational institutions, and marketplaces.

Safety and Security

To ensure your safety, it’s important to conduct research on the crime rates in different areas. It’s recommended to prioritize neighbourhoods known for their reputation of being secure, which is often due to strong law enforcement and comprehensive security measures in place.

Cost of Living

It’s important to keep in mind that the cost of living can vary greatly depending on the neighbourhood. Your budget and finances, including rent, utilities, transportation, and other everyday expenses, should be taken into account. Lagos has a diverse range of neighbourhoods, each with its own unique cost of living. For example, Ikoyi is known for its luxurious living, high-end apartments, and upscale amenities which make it one of the most expensive areas to live in. Conversely, areas like Yaba and Surulere are more affordable, offering a mix of both residential and commercial spaces. Mainland areas such as Ikeja and Maryland offer a balance between affordability and convenience. Each neighbourhood has its own vibe and amenities, catering to different lifestyles and financial capacities.

Amenities and Recreation

Assessing the presence of facilities aligned with your preferences, like shopping centres, dining establishments, green spaces, fitness centres, and entertainment sites, can notably uplift your living experience. Proximity to leisure destinations plays a pivotal role in elevating your overall quality of life.

Noise Levels

When deciding on your living environment, it’s important to think about whether you prefer a peaceful atmosphere or if you can handle the bustling energy of city life. You should also consider the health effects that come with high levels of noise in busy areas. Noise pollution can lead to many health problems, such as increased stress, irregular sleep patterns, and even heart issues. To make the best choice for you, weigh the benefits of a calm neighbourhood against the challenges of city living.

Neighbourhood Demographics and Environmental Factors

The demographics of a neighbourhood can influence the overall atmosphere. Research whether the neighbourhood aligns with your values and preferences, considering factors like cultural diversity and community dynamics. Also, Lagos’ coastal location means susceptibility to issues like flooding and erosion. Research the area’s susceptibility to these environmental factors and the measures in place to mitigate them.

Resale Value and Investment Potential

When contemplating real estate as an investment avenue, it’s essential to meticulously evaluate the potential resale value of the property in question. Keep in mind that regions undergoing robust growth and comprehensive development initiatives often present more favourable and promising prospects for investment.

The correlation between an area’s expansion and the appreciation of property values underscores the significance of selecting locations that are poised for advancement. By delving into the dynamics of the local real estate market and identifying areas with burgeoning infrastructure, increased economic activity, and a growing population, you can position yourself to capitalise on the upward trajectory of property values, thus maximising your investment returns over time.

Growth and development encompass various facets, such as urbanisation, infrastructure enhancements, economic diversification, and population expansion. These factors collectively contribute to an augmented desirability of the area, thereby driving up property values. Urbanisation often brings about the creation of new job opportunities and an influx of individuals seeking better prospects. As a result, the demand for housing escalates, which can trigger an uptick in real estate prices.

It is crucial to maintain a balanced perspective when implementing a growth strategy. Although these areas can yield profitable returns, they also come with inherent risks. Timing is essential, as entering a market too late may lead to inflated prices without a corresponding increase in demand. Conducting thorough research into local market trends, government policies, and the potential for sustained growth is imperative.

Featured Image by Jo Kassis for Pexels