Abiola Kehinde: Discovering the Hidden Gems of Lagos

As a city that boasts of an amalgamation of cultures, history, and traditions, Lagos has undeniably carved out a special place in Nigeria’s narrative. Being one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa, Lagos has transformed from a small fishing community into an economic hub, attracting thousands of tourists annually.

Hearing tales of its bustling streets, delicious food, and unique artistry while growing up in the city makes it special for me. However, it wasn’t until I visited the city’s notable part that I discovered its hidden gems of breathtaking beaches, serene art galleries, and captivating nightlife. I will share some hidden gems of Lagos with you so much that, by the end of this piece, you’ll be itching to book your next flight to experience all that the city has to offer.

The Lagos Beach

Lagos, the lively coastal city of Nigeria, boasts some of the most picturesque and pristine beaches in Africa. Elegushi Beach, Tarkwa Bay Beach, and Bar Beach are the standout locations for sun-seekers, beach lovers, and water sports enthusiasts.

At Elegushi Beach, visitors can indulge in various activities such as volleyball, horse riding, and even quad bike riding. This beach also offers a vibrant nightlife with its beachside clubs, where visitors can enjoy live music and entertainment while enjoying the sea breeze. Tarkwa Bay Beach offers some of the most breathtaking views of the Lagos shoreline and is perfect for picnicking and swimming. Visitors can also indulge in various water sports such as jet skiing, boat rides, and fishing. Finally, Bar Beach is perfect for those seeking a relaxed day by the sea. With an abundance of restaurants and cafes offering delicious local cuisine, visitors can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun.

The beaches of Lagos offer more than just entertainment. They have significant benefits for the people of Lagos as well. Not only do they attract tourists from around the world, but they also offer opportunities for the local economy. Beach vendors, restaurateurs, and small businesses around these beaches have created job opportunities for the local people. Additionally, the serene environment, fresh sea breeze, and calming sound of the waves crashing against the shore provide a therapeutic escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Furthermore, from a health perspective, these beaches also promote a healthy lifestyle, with activities like jogging, swimming, and surfing. They offer stress relief, recreation, natural beauty, socialising, and economic benefits. From water sports to picnicking, these beaches provide a unique experience for residents and tourists alike.

The Art Scene

Lagos is home to a thriving art scene filled with creativity, culture, and vibrancy. The city boasts a range of art galleries and museums that offer something for everyone. From the National Museum Lagos, which showcases traditional and historical pieces, to Terra Kulture, which features contemporary artworks, and the flamboyant exhibits at Nike Art Gallery, Lagos’s art scene has a diverse range of options to satisfy any artistic taste.

But Lagos’s art scene is not limited to galleries and museums. The city also features different types of art, ranging from traditional to contemporary to street art. Lagosians and tourists can find classical Nigerian sculptures, colourful street murals, and graffiti on building walls around almost every corner of the city, showcasing the vibrant creative energy of Lagos.

One unique benefit of Lagos’s art scene is that it contributes significantly to the economic and social development of the city. Art exhibitions in Lagos attract art collectors, investors, and tourists, generating revenue for art galleries, artists, and local businesses. The art scene also exposes Lagosians to diverse art forms and cultural expressions, furthering their artistic knowledge.

For a full cultural and artistic experience of Lagos, exploring its art scene should be at the top of any Lagosian’s list of things to do. Lagos is a melting pot of diverse cultures, traditions, and influences, providing the perfect canvas for artists to express themselves. The city’s art scene encapsulates the creative and cultural soul of Lagos, reminding Lagosians of their cultural identity and providing a unique opportunity to celebrate their heritage.

The Lagos Cuisines

To experience the best of Lagos cuisine, explore the city’s markets and restaurants. The bustling Balogun market is a popular spot for foodies, with vendors selling everything from fresh produce to spices and snacks. The Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island is also home to several restaurants that serve authentic Nigerian cuisine.

In Lagos, you can also have varieties of international delicacies as much as you want.

Lagos Night Life

As the sun sets on the city of Lagos, a different kind of energy takes over. The streets come alive with vibrant beats and the atmosphere is charged with excitement. To enjoy a sumptuous nightlife in Lagos, you can start from the African Shrine, where the late great Fela Kuti‘s legendary Afrobeat sound still reverberates throughout the walls.

If you’re in the mood for something a little more laid back, Terra Kulture is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink and take in the vibrant art and culture that Lagos is famous for. This cosy spot is ideal for anyone who wants to soak up the atmosphere and connect with fellow Lagosians.

Lagos nightlife would be incomplete without mentioning Club Quilox. This exclusive club is where the city’s young and affluent gather to dance the night away and let their hair down. If you’re looking to experience Lagos nightlife at its finest, this is the place to be.

In short, Lagos’s nightlife is a true gem that should be explored and experienced by all Lagosians. From the pulsating beats of the African Shrine to the laid-back atmosphere of Terra Kulture and the exclusive luxury of Club Quilox, there’s something here for everyone.

One of the greatest strengths of Lagos is its diversity. The city is home to people from all walks of life, each bringing their unique cultural traditions and perspectives. This rich tapestry of cultures has given rise to a vibrant and exciting city, full of life, energy and colour. Whether you’re an adventure-seeker, a culture vulture, or simply looking to unwind on the beach, Lagos has it all.

***

Featured Image by David Iloba for Pexels