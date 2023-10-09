Connect with us

BN TV

Dobby's Signature Shares a Mouthwatering Guide to Preparing Tapioca (Kpokpo Garri)

BN TV

Iya Barakat Welcomes a Special Guest in New Episode of Teropi Secxxion | Watch

BN TV

“Bad Boy Deks is a Funny, Charming, Charismatic, Positive-Minded Gentleman" - Adekunle on “The Dip”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Unveils Easy and Delicious 4-Ingredient Beans Recipe | Watch

BN TV

“Movie Production is My Calling; I've Always Wanted to be a Director/Producer” - Cee-C on “The Dip”

BN TV

This Season Taught Me to Believe in Myself - #BBNaijaAllStars Winner Ilebaye on “The Dip” | WATCH

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Events Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria' Panel At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Funke Akindele takes a Trip Down Memory Lane from 'I Need To Know' to 'Jenifa's Diary' on "Toke Moments"

BN TV

From Passport Mishaps to Money... Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Share All in "How Far?" Episode 4

BN TV

Check Out Sisi Yemmie's Tasty and Crispy Chicken Recipe

BN TV

Dobby’s Signature Shares a Mouthwatering Guide to Preparing Tapioca (Kpokpo Garri)

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dobby’s Signature is back with another exciting and unique meal recipe. In this video, the food and lifestyle blog shares how to make the Nigerian delicacy known as Kpokpo Garri (tapioca) and the best things to serve it with.

Ingredients:

Tapioca granules (Garri)

Cold water

Sugar (optional)

Groundnuts (optional)

Coconut flakes (optional)

Milk (optional)

Preparation:

Select Quality Garri: Start by obtaining high-quality starch cassava granules, commonly known as kpokpo garri. Ensure it is clean, free of impurities, and well-processed.

Measure the Garri: Depending on the number of servings you require, measure the desired quantity of Garri into a clean, dry bowl.

Add Cold Water: Gradually add cold water to the garri. Use just enough water to moisten the garri without making it too soggy. You can use a little water initially and add more as needed.

Stir and Soak: Gently stir the garri and water mixture with a wooden spoon. Allow it to soak for a few minutes, ensuring even moisture distribution. This process softens the granules.

Cook: Cook the soaked garri in a pot with extra water till it turns translucent.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?

J.T. Opemipo: Finding Love Beyond Mills & Boons
css.php