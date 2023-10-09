Dobby’s Signature Shares a Mouthwatering Guide to Preparing Tapioca (Kpokpo Garri)

Dobby’s Signature is back with another exciting and unique meal recipe. In this video, the food and lifestyle blog shares how to make the Nigerian delicacy known as Kpokpo Garri (tapioca) and the best things to serve it with.

Ingredients:

Tapioca granules (Garri)

Cold water

Sugar (optional)

Groundnuts (optional)

Coconut flakes (optional)

Milk (optional)

Preparation:

Select Quality Garri: Start by obtaining high-quality starch cassava granules, commonly known as kpokpo garri. Ensure it is clean, free of impurities, and well-processed.

Measure the Garri: Depending on the number of servings you require, measure the desired quantity of Garri into a clean, dry bowl.

Add Cold Water: Gradually add cold water to the garri. Use just enough water to moisten the garri without making it too soggy. You can use a little water initially and add more as needed.

Stir and Soak: Gently stir the garri and water mixture with a wooden spoon. Allow it to soak for a few minutes, ensuring even moisture distribution. This process softens the granules.

Cook: Cook the soaked garri in a pot with extra water till it turns translucent.

Watch: