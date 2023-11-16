Chaste Inegbedion: How People are Taking Action to Combat Climate Change

In Makoko, a place where vibrant cultures and resilient communities thrive, a group of storytellers gathered under the scorching sun to chronicle the daily life of the residents and capture the intricacies of a changing climate that deeply affects this picturesque locale. Like many coastal communities, Makoko has borne the brunt of climate change. Rising sea levels, erratic weather patterns, and more frequent storms have become the new normal. Despite these challenges, the stories, struggles, and indomitable spirit of Makoko’s residents have become the driving force behind climate action.

In the bustling streets of Black Wall Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma, a place rich in history and legacy, climate change unfolds differently. Extreme weather changes are more frequent, marked by scorching summers and unusual weather patterns. The descendants of the resilient community that once rebuilt their lives after the devastating Tulsa Race Massacre are now confronted by a new adversary: climate change.

In Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia, developing countries share similar stories. In these regions, unpredictable environmental conditions cast shadows on agriculture, causing food scarcity and displacement. Vulnerable communities are hit hardest, often left with minimal resources to rebuild and adapt to an ever-changing climate.

The common thread that runs through these stories is the resilience of the people who navigate these challenges daily. They are not just victims of climate change, they are warriors and evidence of the urgency of climate action.

Navigating Global Challenges through Local Narratives

Climate storytelling has become the voice of change for these communities. The art of storytelling, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, connects people worldwide to the struggles of those in Makoko, Black Wall Street, and beyond. These stories bridge the gap between awareness and action. They compel us to do more, to take responsibility, and to be part of the solution. By sharing these stories, we transform climate change from a vague, distant threat to a tangible issue that affects real people and real lives.

When the stories of a coastal village, a resilient community, and vulnerable regions reach our hearts, the urgency for action becomes palpable. As these stories are woven into our collective consciousness, we’re encouraged to be part of the change. Climate storytelling shapes the future of our planet, nurturing a sense of responsibility and empathy. In our rapidly changing world, the stories of these resilient

Combating Climate Change with Impacts

Doyinsola Ogunye, the founder of Kids Beach Garden, and Olumide Idowu, a prominent climate change activist from Nigeria, have been treading a rare path since 2009. Their mission? Cleaning up the environment.

For over a decade, Doyinsola’s mantra, “Clean up!”, has echoed across her social media pages. She began by taking on the challenge of cleaning the dirtiest beaches in Lagos, one bottle top at a time. But her work extends far beyond the shoreline. She’s an educator, teaching the communities around her about the dire need to clean up their environment.

Olumide Idowu, equally passionate about climate action, has blazed a remarkable trail. He co-founded the International Climate Change Development Initiative, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to nurturing climate-smart generations throughout Africa. Beyond this, Olumide has taken on leadership roles with global impact. He serves as the UNDP Small Grants Program’s youth focal point in Nigeria and the youth lead author of the Global Environmental Outlook (GEO6). He’s also the executive coordinator of the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change.

Both Doyinsola and Olumide are no strangers to international recognition. Olumide, a former Atlas Corps fellow and an alumnus of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in the United States, has left his mark on the global stage. These two climate warriors are the voices of change in Nigeria and far beyond. Doyinsola’s dedication to cleaning the environment serves as a grassroots example of the power of one individual’s commitment. Her unwavering message of “clean up” is more than an act; it’s a commanding action, an invitation for others to join the cause.

As the world grapples with the climate crisis, storytellers like Doyinsola and Olumide are vital. Their stories connect individuals, communities, and nations, proving that climate action begins with understanding and action. Their stories are not just local tales; they are the seeds of a global movement, informing people worldwide to combat climate change, one clean-up at a time.

Teaching Climate Change

Climate change isn’t just an environmental challenge, it’s a social, political, and economic issue. The CNN Academy Climate Storytelling Simulation leverages the power of storytelling to address these complex aspects of the crisis. Through narratives of resilience, innovation, and climate action, this program empowers storytellers to affect real change and contribute to a more sustainable, resilient world. By training a new generation of climate storytellers, this program holds the promise of creating a better future for us all. Climate change meets the power of compelling narratives.

***

Featured Image by Omotayo Kofoworola for Pexels