Anna Obi Akpe Selected as 2024 Restoration Steward by Global Landscapes Forum

Young people across the globe are spearheading the movement for a fairer and healthier world through activism, outreach and community-led solutions for ecosystems and livelihoods. A graduate in plant and ecological studies, Anna Obi Akpe, has been selected as one of the 2024 Restoration Stewards, by the Youth in Landscapes Initiative and the Global Landscapes Forum to receive funding, mentoring and networking opportunities.

In the program’s fourth year, Anna will be one of the two 2024 Wetland Restoration Stewards. To deepen the impact of her project on mitigating climate change from biodiversity hotspots, she will be offered scientific and peer guidance, training, a grant of 5,000 EUR and other resources.

Anna Obi Akpe, who is a passionate and dedicated biodiversity conservator, will represent the Biodiversity Rescue Club (BRC)’s Mangrove Restoration Project (MRP), which aims to revive and reconstruct the natural structure and functioning of mangrove forests in the community of Esierebom in Calabar South Local Government Area, Cross River State. The project will enhance biodiversity, local livelihoods, carbon capture and water quality.

Along with Anna, six other young ecosystem restoration experts from Bolivia, Brazil, India, Kenya, the Philippines and Rwanda were selected for the one-year Restoration Stewards program to restore drylands, forests, mountains, wetlands and oceans in 2024.

