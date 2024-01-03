Mercy Abang: How I Found Inspiration and Strength in The Face of Adversity

The works and writings of Naval Ravikant have been a profound source of inspiration for me, and I proudly consider myself his mentee. He grew up missing out on typical childhood activities because, as a poor immigrant from India to the US, his mother sacrificed her time and energy by working multiple jobs to cater for Ravikant and his brother. While his mother was at work, Ravikant would have to spend countless hours studying in the library.

Today, Ravikant is a renowned entrepreneur and investor, widely recognised for his contributions to the startup industry. He played a pivotal role in co-founding AngelList, a platform that facilitates startup fundraising and investor connections. Additionally, he actively engages in Angel’s investing, supporting numerous companies including Twitter, Uber, and over 100 others. Ravikant’s writings encompass a diverse range of subjects, from philosophy and self-improvement to investment strategies. His journey serves as a testament to how his upbringing shaped him into the accomplished individual he is today. The unwavering determination instilled in him by his migrant mother, who relentlessly pursued excellence, fueled his drive to strive for greatness.

It is important to acknowledge that adversity can manifest in various forms. For some, it may be a system that denies women control over their destinies, resulting in many becoming single parents. Others may face adversity beyond failed marriages, such as job loss or debilitating accidents that leave them physically impaired. It could also be the loss of a loved one or the lack of belief from others. In such challenges, Ravikant’s story teaches us to never surrender, to fight for the life we desire, and to allow ourselves to experience moments of vulnerability, to rise above these hardships, utilising the pain as a catalyst for personal growth and positive change.

Something transformative about experiencing adversity propels the human mind to reach its full potential. Throughout history, we have witnessed individuals who have accomplished positive and negative feats after enduring various forms of imbalance, adversity, or even pain. I have faced my share of hardships like going through a failed marriage. These events compelled me to strive for more incredible things I would have never considered otherwise.

I pursued my MBA and embarked on the challenging journey of being a single mother; without the support of a community, you’d get back home while abroad. I do not recommend this path, as it is incredibly difficult, but I recommend finding strength in your pain. However, I refused to let these circumstances define or dictate my future. Despite hitting rock bottom, I looked inward and conversed honestly. I reminded myself that I could overcome any obstacle and reclaim my life.

It is worth mentioning that I funded my own MBA, working tirelessly day and night to gather the necessary funds. I did not receive any scholarships or sponsorships from individuals or institutions. I am immensely grateful for the few friends who stood by me, offering their unwavering support and encouragement. Regardless, during that period, it was ultimately up to me, my family, and a handful of loyal friends to witness my determination and perseverance.

Pain has the potential to ignite a fire within us, pushing us to surpass our limits and achieve greatness. Naval Ravikant’s story and my own experiences remind us that we have the strength to rise above any adversity and shape our destinies. As I reflect on my life, I can’t help but think about the countless times I’ve had to pick myself up after being knocked down. These moments have been tough, but I’ve always chosen to fight back instead of giving up.

I recently had the incredible opportunity to meet Barack Obama sometime last year. As a fan of his charismatic nature and political prowess, I couldn’t turn down the invitation to see him speak. Sitting in the Mercedes Benz Platz in Berlin, I watched as he spoke with eloquence and confidence. His words made me feel like anything was possible, and as an African, I knew that his message needed to be shared.

During his speech, Obama talked about his upbringing and how being raised by a single mother has influenced him to become the person he is today. His story, like that of Ravikant, is remarkable. I have spoken to friends who have also faced similar challenges, and they have shared that their stories of excellence were fueled during difficult times. Therefore, as we go through life, we will encounter moments where life knocks us down. However, we must remain resilient to get back up and keep fighting. Who knows, one day I may be the one inspiring others with my own story of triumph.

Steve Jobs, in his renowned 2005 speech at Stanford University, said life can sometimes deliver unexpected blows, like being fired from Apple. However, he later realised that this setback was a blessing in disguise. The weight of success was replaced by the lightness of starting anew, with less certainty about everything. This liberation allowed him to embark on one of the most creative phases of his life. Over the next five years, he founded two companies, Next and Pixar, and also found love with an incredible woman who would eventually become his wife. Jobs firmly believed that none of these remarkable events would have unfolded if he hadn’t been let go from Apple.

Adversity has a way of pushing us beyond our limits and revealing our true potential. It may not always be easy, but it is through these challenging moments that we discover our strength and resilience. So, embracing adversity and letting it propel you towards greatness can turn any setback into a stepping stone towards a brighter future.