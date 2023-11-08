Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

It was a typical day on X, (formerly Twitter), until a tweeter started a thread: “Married men rizz? Let’s go.” It didn’t take long for people to begin quoting the tweet with screenshots of chats and funny videos. At first, it was all funny to me until the realisation set in: the world is lacking trust.

Married men rizz? Let’s go💀 — Jery 🐐 (@OmonaOJ) November 1, 2023

I believe one of the days I’d cherish so much on earth is the day I get married. I dream of being with a partner who would challenge me to step outside of my comfort zone and be a better version of myself. But, sometimes, social media cruise – especially when it has to do with love and relationships – makes me rethink the thought of marriage. People say social media is not real life but those chats were exchanged between real people; one who made a till death do us part agreement with another, and the other who was probably in search of something genuine. While partners cannot totally know and understand each other no matter how long they’ve known each other before getting married, I know the kind of person I want to be in my marriage and it is definitely not a husband that has cheating rizz.

People go into marriage because they trust their partners to protect them. Vows are taken at the altars, promises are made to each other, and rings are exchanged. But one of the partners breaks these promises, chases after other women or men, and sometimes tells lies about their partners and family, and then we call it rizz. I understand that marriage can sometimes be complicated but there’s a casualness with which we talk about cheating – like something that just happens; like it isn’t that big of a deal. But that’s not true, there is a lot of chasing and convincing involved. And that is what we call rizz. I am no marriage counsellor, but it doesn’t take one to understand that there’s nothing right or funny about cheating on one’s partner, no matter how perfect the toasting lines are, or how light we try to make it sound on social media.

I believe we should try and be better as humans. And issues like ‘married men or women rizz’ should get us baffled and even worried, not entertained. We never can tell, that screenshot you just scrolled past and kiki-ed to might be from your partner. Everything is cruise until it is not.

Trust should be the bedrock of cherished relationships. Marriage is a union founded on vows and promises and is meant to be a haven of love, respect, and personal growth. We should be deeply concerned by the decline of trust and encourage one another to be better and do right by our spouses. I believe there should be a collective commitment to preserving the sanctity of marriage and nurturing the bonds we hold dear to have a genuine, lasting love.

