From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

In our commitment to tell more stories of Nigerians and see everyone well represented in media, we launched the BN Campus Series in August, a series meant to document the lives of Nigerian students on campus. Between August and October, 11 students explored different spheres, aspects and moments of their stay on campus and narrated their experiences of what it means to study in the university.

The series kicked off with Odiachi Anna‘s story on how she became an academic guru at the University of Ibadan. Anna initially struggled with academics in her first semester but was able to get back on track and now, she’s a first-class student. Anna’s story is similar to Daniel Omuemu‘s, an Engineering student at Lagos State University. Daniel didn’t know what he was doing until the first semester’s examination when he realised he had a lot to read and cover. By the second semester, he attended more tutorials and started reading from the beginning of the semester. And, voila! A first class!

One of the things students struggle with on campus is money. From being fed at home to now making all financial decisions at school – many students struggle to find a balance. So when Fathia Kuti, a student at the University of Ilorin, was given a monthly allowance of 10,000 naira, she knew there was no other choice but to manage the funds and spend wisely.

You remember how often our parents told us not to “mingle with bad friends”, accompanied by the goat and dog proverb? Well, Rukayat Fatai, a student at Adekunle Ajasin University, understood this warning better when she got into Adekunle Ajasin University and found herself in the wrong company. When this affected her academic performance, she knew it was time for a change. In contrast, Oluwatosin Olabode, was able to get the best experience out of her life on the University of Ilorin campus because of the quality of friends she kept.

Let’s get serious, school life is tough! What is a mental health again? Haha. When Ameerah Yakub, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, noticed that she was jovial in school but always bawled her eyes out, she knew it was time to pay attention to her mental health and get back to her passion. Uwakwe Miriam, who graduated from the University of Benin as the best student in her class, also battled with ADHD. It initially affected her but she was able to manage it by finding a studying pattern that works for her.

If you have been active on social media recently, you must have seen one or two UNILAG students complain about not getting a bed space. When Omolara Tanimowo got admission to study at the University of Lagos, nothing prepared her for life in the hostel. She describes it as “daunting at first”. Olatunji Olaigbe, a student at the University of Ilorin narrates how his dream of becoming Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture got deflated due to the unconvincing environment of the university system.

As students count their final days on campus, the uncertainties about the future become their worries. Oluwaseun Ojo, a student at the University of Ilorin, shares his battle with imposter syndrome and the fear of life after graduation. But then, there are those whose path are already clear, like Abiodun Jamiu, who was able to build his journalism career while studying Political Science at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The series is wrapped up with Chisom Moujindu‘s story about how she fell in love with the city of Jos despite its intense weather.

These stories mirror the significant aspects of campus life, and we are appreciative of all students who shared their stories with us.

The fun doesn’t end here. If you want to become a BellaNaija contributor or be featured on any of our series, please send an email to [email protected]