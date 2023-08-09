BNCampusSeries: Follow The Stories of Nigerian Students in BellaNaija’s New Series

Great news, BNers, we’re introducing the BN Campus Series!

Beyond the four walls of the classrooms, so many things happen on campus. Remember when you and your friends used to eat buns and zobo under that large mango tree? Moments like this shape the very essence of the friendships forged during your time on campus – moments that make you giggle, laugh out loud or burn with embarrassment.

School life is one of the most important and unforgettable stages of our lives, a phase where we have stories and experiences that exist beyond the four walls of the classroom, we’re capturing all of this with the #BNCampusSeries and we’re inviting you to be a part of this.

For the next 3 months, students will get to share stories about their lives on campus and/or as a Nigerian student at a university. If you are a graduate, don’t worry, you can still be a part of this. Simply share your most memorable campus experience(s) with us.

We want to read stories about academics, finances, love, school anxiety, mental wellness, relationships, and everything in between. Tell us about the craziest things you did on campus, your most exciting moments, the joys and sadness you’ve experienced and all the beautiful memories. We believe no story exists in isolation, and by sharing your story with us, someone somewhere might read it, connect with you, and relate to your experience.

So are you a student/graduate in/from any Nigerian university? Come share your campus stories with us! If you can’t put your words together, we’d be glad to interview you and write your story.

What you have to do:

Send your submissions in doc or docx with a readable font.

Submissions should be under 700 words.

The story will be published and shared across our platforms, so kindly confirm anonymity or not.

Every submission or interview request should be sent to [email protected] .

Send your photo alongside your submission.

When will these stories be published?

2 p.m. every Wednesday! So join us next week for the first episode.

The series is limited and will run for three months, so no dulling, send in your stories now!