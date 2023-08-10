Help Health Emergency Initiative Raise Funds to Fight Malaria and Sepsis via Donate NG

Health Emergency Initiative is a not-for-profit humanitarian organisation focused on providing access to urgent and critical basic healthcare in public hospitals for the poorest segment of society. The organisation primarily focuses on children with critical health conditions who require emergency medical care.

The Kick-Out Malaria and Sepsis campaign platform aims to educate individuals, communities, and healthcare professionals about the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of malaria and sepsis among children. The aim is to empower people with the knowledge needed to prevent and detect these conditions. This project aims to support medical practitioners in timely and accurate diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of malaria and sepsis. This includes:

Distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets.

Promoting vaccination programs.

Encouraging good hygiene practices.

Improving sanitation in vulnerable communities.

The organisation is raising Five Million Naira ( N 5,000,000) for this campaign to provide essential medical care for 1,000 children aged 0 to 5 years. Your kind donation of N 5,000 will get a child their essential needs.

Here are a few other ways individuals and organisations can contribute to the campaign:

People with medical expertise, public health knowledge, or experience in fundraising are encouraged to volunteer.

Businesses and corporations can collaborate with HEI through sponsorship programs, cause-related marketing campaigns, or employee engagement initiatives.

HEI Sharing information on social media, and fostering partnerships can help raise awareness and generate support for the campaign.

How Can You Help?

Donate via this link: https://donate-ng.com/campaign/kick-out-malaria-and-sepsis-project

Send your donations to 8965399401 – WEMA BANK

For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or call (+234) 803-7228-843 or (+234) 706-3985-777.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development. BellaNaija does not take any responsibility for donations made, ensure to always carry out your due diligence before making any donation.