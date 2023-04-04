Help Manna For Life Foundation Feed Underserved Communities Via Donate NG

Manna For Life Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that advocates for food security and capacity building, with a vision to create a hunger-free world. Through visionary minds, financial commitments, and support from well-meaning individuals and business owners, they have achieved a milestone and are still on their course to higher goals.

According to their statement, “Our mission is to network nations through food banks, engaging all to feed the hungry, and support the poor for a purposeful career goal.”

With the goal of feeding at least 40 people every Friday, 160 people monthly and an average of 1120 people over the next 5 months, #ProjectFeedAndBuild (PFAB) is the first of its kind, created by Manna For Life Foundation to tackle the pandemic of poverty which they believe its bedrock is hunger.

This is the critical understanding that brought their attention to a crucial (zero hunger) goal 2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order “to end hunger in Africa.”

With this goal, they have created different food security departments such as Manna Farm, Manna Bank and Manna Kitchen. They also have capacity-building programmes like job placements, vocational training, talent building and more.

Here’s How You Can Help:

Donate to the cause of the organisation via donate-ng.com/campaign/feed-and-build

Share the link with friends and family across platforms.

Text “GIVE 444244 (amount)” to (+234)810 760 0076 via SMS or WhatsAp p

Send your donations to 8218088661, Wema Bank.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or call +2349014906918. Visit Manna For Life Foundation on Instagram for more.

