Donate to Zion Charity Organisation’s “My Pain as a Youth” Campaign via DonateNG

Zion Charity Organisation is one the charities and philanthropic organisations that are advocating and supporting youths in need. Established in 2019, its cardinal aims and objectives are predicated on fundraising and pooling resources to contribute its quota to eradicating social issues and achieving sustainable development goals. To achieve these goals, the organisation has started a campaign project tagged, My Pain as a Youth, on the donate-ng.

The aim of the campaign is to help the younger generation manage depression through conferences that will allow youths to meet and interact with themselves. The will also be school visitations, social gatherings, and entertainment like street shows and interviews. Above all, empower a good number of youths with productivity tools.

The organisation is raising Five Million Naira (NGN5,000,000) for this campaign, as well as volunteers.

How Can You Help?

Donate via this link: https://donate – ng . com / campaign / youth.

You can choose to send your donations to 8205557873 – WEMA BANK

Engage the promotional song for the campaign and share it on all platforms https://audiomack.com/zioncharityorganization/song/street-athem-zion .

For more information, contact them via [email protected] and on WhatsApp at (+234) 806-5271-959.

