Connect with us

Features

Donate to Zion Charity Organisation's "My Pain as a Youth" Campaign via DonateNG

Features

Chaste Inegbedion: The Secret Sauce of Winning Relationship Building in B2B

Features

How Does Olanike Okunlola Craft Designs from Coconut Shells? Find Out in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Features

Are We A Sexually Deprived Generation? 

Features

Abisola Oladele Tanzako: AI is Pushing Writers to Be More Intentional about Their Work

Features

BN Prose: The Liquidator by Grace Ogor

Features

Listen! Asake's Fashion Sense is Intentional

Features

#BNCampusSeries: Despite Struggling With ADHD, Uwakwe Miriam Graduated as the Best Student in Her Class

Features

Here's How You Can Support the Earthquake Victims in Morocco

Features

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know about Kano and Why You Should Visit

Features

Donate to Zion Charity Organisation’s “My Pain as a Youth” Campaign via DonateNG

Avatar photo

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Zion Charity Organisation is one the charities and philanthropic organisations that are advocating and supporting youths in need. Established in 2019, its cardinal aims and objectives are predicated on fundraising and pooling resources to contribute its quota to eradicating social issues and achieving sustainable development goals. To achieve these goals, the organisation has started a campaign project tagged, My Pain as a Youth, on the donate-ng.

The aim of the campaign is to help the younger generation manage depression through conferences that will allow youths to meet and interact with themselves. The will also be school visitations, social gatherings, and entertainment like street shows and interviews. Above all, empower a good number of youths with productivity tools.

The organisation is raising Five Million Naira (NGN5,000,000) for this campaign, as well as volunteers.

How Can You Help?

For more information, contact them via [email protected] and on WhatsApp at (+234) 806-5271-959.

 

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development. BellaNaija does not take any responsibility for donations made, ensure to always carry out your due diligence before making any donation.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Telling stories that matter.

Star Features

Donate to Zion Charity Organisation’s “My Pain as a Youth” Campaign via DonateNG

Chaste Inegbedion: The Secret Sauce of Winning Relationship Building in B2B

How Does Olanike Okunlola Craft Designs from Coconut Shells? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Are We A Sexually Deprived Generation? 

Abisola Oladele Tanzako: AI is Pushing Writers to Be More Intentional about Their Work
css.php