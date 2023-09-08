Charity & Kwadwo’s Ghanaian Trad: A Vibrant Love Story in Living Color!

Every time we see African weddings, they make us appreciate the beauty of culture even more. Today, we are taking you on a fun ride to Ghana to witness the lovely union of Charity and Kwadwo!

The lovebirds tied the knot in a Ghanaian traditional wedding, repping their culture beautifully. From their stylish outfits to the beautiful decor and then the traditional rites… It was difficult to lose sight of the culture because its beauty was evident. Their big day was brimming with laughter and excitement and everyone came through with the right amount of energy. Charity and Kwadwo’s wedding was a celebration of love and a whirlwind of fun, all woven together in a vibrant culture.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @scoboshotit