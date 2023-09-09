Connect with us

Spice up Your Weeked With The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Charity & Kwadwo's Ghanaian Trad: A Vibrant Love Story in Living Color!

It Was Love at First Sight in NYSC Camp! Enjoy Esther & Peter's Indoor Proposal

 Ebun and Femi Clicked After an 8-Hour Phone Call!

#FeyiFemi23! A Sweet Tale of Two Doctors in Love

Catherine & Osa Took Their Love to Mauritius! Enjoy Their Destination Wedding Photos

Ugo and Devante's Love Blossomed During a Pandemic!

It's a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Cynthia and Charles' Wedding Was a Fun Celebration of Love!

Ebunife & Ian's Love Story Began in High School! Enjoy Their Proposal Photos

Spice up Your Weeked With The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Did someone just say weekend? 💃🏻

Yes, it’s our favourite time of the week and we are super pumped! Aside from the fact that the weekend is a time when we get to relax, it is also a time when we get to do what we love the most – supply you with a truckload of love. This week, the #BellaNaijaWeddings Zone has been bubbling with super sweet love stories, inspos and exciting videos. If you missed any of it, we are giving you a chance to catch up. Without further ado,  click on the titled links below to enjoy a rundown of all the sweetness. 😍

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

You’re in For a Blast With Fadekemi and Olufemi’s Yoruba Trad

Olufemi Won Fadekemi’s Heart After Shooting Multiple Shots on Instagram!

Love Overflow! See Beauty & Fun in Jessica and Joseph’s Wedding Video!

17 Years Apart Could Not Stop Damilola and Ayo’s Sweet Love!

A DM and Multiple Shots After, The #TiWaForever Ship is Sailing For Life!

It’s Love in Italy! Here’s How Philo & Nate Went from Friend Zone to Forever Zone

Abdujalal Slid Into Hanan’s Instagram DM and Stole Her Heart!

One Interview & Then Another! See How Kenny & Olayinka Fell in Love

Make Your Fairytale Dream Come Alive With This Stunning Beauty Look

Grooms-to-Be! Elevate Your Style With The ‘Hues of Splendor’ Collection by Rouge Clothing

Brides-To-Be! Add a Modern Twist to Your Trad With This Beauty Look

Radiate Natural Glow on Your Big Day With This Flawless Beauty Look!

Muslim Brides-to-be, Embody Class & Style on Your Nikkah Ceremony With This Inspo

This Bridesmaid’s Energy on The Dancefloor is Our Mood For The Weekend!

This Couple’s Sweet Proposal Video Will Get You Locked in The ‘Aww’ Mode!

This Bride and Her 5 Brothers are Serving Major Sibling Goals

This Fun Couple Reveal Video Will Have You Grinning!

 

There Was No Dull Moment With This Bride’s Lit Dance Entrance!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

