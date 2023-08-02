Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Chisom Mefor: Finding a Balanced Career Path as a Young Adult

BN TV Career

Nkiru Amadi-Emina talks about Entrepreneurship & Selling Her First Company on Peace Itimi’s “How I”

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Want to Build a Career in Banking? Here Are 6 Things You Should Keep in Mind

BN TV Career

Omon Odike & Osayi Alile discuss the Pathways to Success in Social Entrepreneurship on "Omon's Couch"

Career Features

Olusola Amadi: Six Tips for Juggling Career and Motherhood

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Make Meal & Playtime Fun and Safe with Baby Essentials from B.Claire Kids

Career

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Smart Emmanuel: How to Lead Super Talented Employees & Team Members 

Career

JA Africa’s Simi Nwogugu wins 2023 Africa Education Medal!

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustleawardee of the month, receiving a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

  • Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).
  • Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.
  • Share the social media handles for the business, so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

  • Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.
  • We will only consider legitimate businesses.
  • Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

  • The competition is now open and will end on the 11th of August. Start nominating your favourites!
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Vee

    August 2, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    @shop.maita for this because they sell authentic skincare

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: On Days I Choose Not to See

Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Author of “Stay With Me” Has Been Longlisted for The Booker Prize 2023

Chisom Mefor: Finding a Balanced Career Path as a Young Adult

Chaste Inegbedion: How Freelance Journalism Aids My Product Management Career
css.php