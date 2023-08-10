Connect with us

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Shares Her Secrets to Success on "Omon's Couch" | Watch

3 hours ago

In this episode of “Omon’s Couch”, Omon  Odike sits with Funke BucknorObruthe, the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events.

Funke reflects on how she went from being a practising lawyer to being one of the pioneers of event planning in Nigeria, the entrepreneurial challenges she has faced with people management, why constant reinvention is important, the importance of empowering employees, tips for aspiring entrepreneurs, how she balances work and life as an entrepreneur, and more.

Watch the full interview below:

