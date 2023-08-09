Watch Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discuss “Half Of A Yellow Sun” on Dua Lipa’s Book Club

Connect with us

For the month of August, service95 Book Club, the book club founded by English-Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, chose Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s award-winning novel “Half Of A Yellow Sun.”

Chimamanda talks to Dua Lipa about the commentary on class systems in the book, why the subject of class is interesting to her, and how it shapes people’s lives.

She also reflects on the extensive process of writing the novel, the magical thing about writing fiction, her writing process, researching the important stories she told in the book, and lots more.

