Paula Pwul: The Often Overlooked Ways to Support Women

International Women’s Day has recently passed, and you may have celebrated it by posting pictures of the women in your life and wishing them a happy International Women’s Day. You could have also hosted or attended a Women’s Month event. However, if you think that’s all that is required, you may have missed the point. Supporting women goes beyond posting pictures on social media or attending events. If the women in your life could express their true feelings without the fear of upsetting you, they would likely request support in various ways.

We often emphasise grand gestures to aid women, yet we overlook the small, everyday actions that can make a significant difference in our families, among friends, and within our community of women. From our home, environment to our community, we should ask ourselves how we can support women in our own little way. Let me highlight the little, often overlooked actions you can take to support women today.

Listen to them

In’s important to listen to women. Listen to their dreams, goals and ambitions, no matter how small or far-fetched they may seem. Listen to how their day went, whether at work, school or home. Listen close enough to hear the questions in between the lines. Listen so that you can hear what they are not saying.

Clap for them

Maybe you’re the kind that says, “She already knows I’m proud of her” or “I gave her money for the business, of course I believe in her”, but let me tell you something that the women in your life may not have shared with you – your words matter. When you take the time to verbalise your positive thoughts about what they’re doing, it makes all the difference. It’s not enough to think of them as beautiful or smart, tell them too!

Share information with them

Very few people will see an opportunity that would benefit their guys and not share it with them. Do the same for the women in your life. If you are privy to information that will help her succeed, share it and fast too. It doesn’t take too long and you don’t need to think too much about it. “Is this likely to help Kyenret?” Yes? Share. Period.

Refer them

Referrals are high up on the list of best ways to get premium clients. If the women in your life run businesses or hold jobs, and any opportunity comes up where they can deliver, refer them. Referrals say you vouch for the person and who knows, maybe you were put in that room, that conversation, that chat, just to be a conduit for blessing.

Invest in them

Look around you. Women are rising and this is just the beginning. You get the choice of investing in brilliant minds who are shaping the future if you’d only look beyond the see finish of “Sarah from the hood that year”. If Sarah has a product that needs investors, take a look at it closely and do your research. Don’t miss premium investments because the world has told you some ridiculous myth about women and money.

Mentor them

If you have gone beyond a step and you see where the women in your life are not getting it right with your career or business, take time to share nuggets. Show them how you achieved and how they too can achieve success. Mentorship doesn’t have to be something grand or big, peer-to-peer mentorship is also important. Give your friends feedback about their work and how they can improve.

Essentially, support goes beyond posting pictures or giving money. It is more than just a round of applause. Change the world one step at a time starting with these suggestions.

***

Feature Image by Mary Taylor for Pexels