BN Book Review: Call Me Legachi by Adesuwa O’Man Nwokedi || Review by The BookLady NG

When romance is done right, it feels like an invitation—a warm, open door coaxing readers into an emotionally charged universe. In “Call Me Legachi,” Adesuwa O’Man Nwokedi creates such a space, but it goes beyond romance. It extends into a personal story of ambition, strength, and self-discovery. At the centre is Legachi, a woman who refuses to let life’s hurdles define her. Intelligent, disciplined, and undeniably hardworking. She is an intricately woven character that you can’t help but cheer her on.

Legachi’s story begins with a bold choice to take charge of her future. Dissatisfied with her stagnant job, she applies for a Master’s degree abroad, hoping to gain the qualifications she needs to advance her career. Securing a scholarship feels like a dream come true, and she looks forward to reuniting with her boyfriend, Mezie. But London is far from the fresh start she imagined. Mezie turns out to be a spendthrift, uninterested in academics, and wholly unreliable. The living conditions he offers are appalling, leaving Legachi emotionally and financially stranded. Despite loving Mezie, his disinterest in bettering himself or their relationship weighs heavily on her. With no safety net and dwindling funds—most of which Mezie squandered—Legachi is forced to think quickly. Short on cash and deprived of both emotional and physical intimacy, she begins a desperate search for work to avoid homelessness.

Life doesn’t magically get easier for Legachi. She juggles multiple jobs to stay afloat, eventually becoming a nanny for Roman, a single father grappling with the pressures of parenthood and career aspirations. Roman, wary and guarded after bad experiences with au pairs, struggles to balance raising his daughter with his ambition to specialise in medicine. His story underscores the difficulties of single parenting—the emotional and logistical toll of trying to “do it all” alone.

When Legachi steps into his life, her diligence and sincerity slowly chip away at his defences. Through her, Roman begins to see the value of true partnership while she learns to trust herself in new ways. Their growing bond isn’t just about romance but the transformative power of the right help at the right time. Adesuwa skillfully weaves themes of resilience, vulnerability, and human connection, showing that even in life’s messiest moments, the right people can help build something extraordinary.

What makes “Call Me Legachi” a book worth reading is how it balances heavy themes with a hopeful narrative. It hinges on stability, autonomy, and the messy yet beautiful process of rebuilding one’s life. Legachi’s journey shows that while love is wonderful, it should never come at the cost of one’s dreams or self-worth. The story also challenges stereotypes about single parents and blended families. Roman’s role as a single father isn’t sidelined; it’s integral to his character. The story highlights how love can find you even when life feels chaotic and how second chances can lead to something beautiful.

Adesuwa’s writing is another reason this book shines. Her style is simple yet compelling, making it easy to lose yourself in the story. She doesn’t overcomplicate things with unnecessary words; every sentence feels deliberate. Her dialogue feels real—you can imagine the characters speaking like people you know. Her ability to give us Legachi’s and Roman’s perspectives adds much depth to the story. It helps readers understand what’s at stake for both characters and makes their connection genuine.

It’s important to note that Adesuwa doesn’t present Legachi and Roman as flawless individuals destined for a perfect love story. They’re human—flawed and beautifully so. Roman carries the weight of a dark past that haunts him in the streets of London, while Legachi looks back on her mistakes with Mezie and wishes she could shake sense into her younger self. But this is precisely what makes their story so memorable. It’s not about perfection; it’s about two imperfect souls offering each other grace and choosing to walk life’s messy, unpredictable journey together.

Why should you read “Call Me Legachi”? Because it’s a story that reminds us all of what’s possible. It’s about picking yourself up when life doesn’t go as planned, letting go of people who don’t value you, and opening yourself up to new opportunities—even when they’re scary. It’s a love story, yes, but it’s also a celebration of grit, ambition, and emotional growth. If you’ve ever felt stuck, doubted yourself, or wondered if you’d ever find your footing, this book will speak to you. And if you just love a well-told story about finding love and strength in unexpected places, you’ll enjoy every page.