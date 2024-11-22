Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Is Blindness Becoming a Growing Concern in Nigeria?

Imagine a nation where millions of people cannot fully enjoy the beauty of the world around them simply because they can not access basic eye care services. This is the unfortunate reality in Nigeria, where a growing population is increasingly affected by visual impairments that could be easily treated or prevented. Despite Nigeria’s status as Africa’s most populous country, the availability of eye care services, particularly optometry, remains limited, leaving many vulnerable to avoidable blindness and other debilitating conditions.

Crisis in Nigeria: A Worsening Situation

Nigeria is facing a serious eye care crisis. According to the Nigerian National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, over 4.25 million adults aged 40 and above suffer from visual impairment, with around 1.13 million living with complete blindness. The leading causes of blindness include cataracts, glaucoma, and uncorrected refractive errors, many of which could be addressed with the right intervention. Yet, the reality is that a significant portion of the population, particularly in rural areas, lacks access to basic eye care services.

Even worse, a staggering 57% of visual impairment cases are due to uncorrected refractive errors—essentially, vision problems that can be corrected with glasses or contact lenses. But without enough optometrists or access to affordable care, millions of Nigerians live with avoidable blindness or poor vision that affects their quality of life and ability to work thereby reducing economic productivity.

As Nigerians face these challenges, optometry is a key factor that could transform the landscape of eye health in Nigeria.

Optometry: A Lifeline for Eye Care in Nigeria

Optometrists are essential to primary eye care. They often serve as the first line of defence by conducting routine eye examinations, prescribing corrective lenses, and detecting early signs of serious conditions such as cataracts and glaucoma. In a country like Nigeria, which faces a significant burden of visual impairments, optometrists play a crucial role. However, poor working conditions are forcing many of these professionals to leave the country.

According to the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), there are estimated fewer than 5,000 registered optometrists for a population exceeding 200 million. This translates to one optometrist for every 40,000 people, far below the recommended ratio of one optometrist per 10,000 people. The consequences are clear: millions of Nigerians, especially in rural areas, remain without access to even the most basic eye care services.

A key challenge facing the optometry sector in Nigeria is the lack of integration into the broader healthcare system. While organisations such as the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN) work to regulate the profession and ensure high standards, optometrists remain underutilised within public health services. Eye care is often seen as a secondary concern, sidelined by so-called more immediate healthcare needs.

The Way Forward: Strengthening Optometry in Nigeria.

Nigeria needs to recognise the critical role of optometry and integrate it into broader public health strategy. There should be expanded training programs for optometrists and incentives to work in underserved areas.

Public awareness campaigns are also crucial. Nigerians need to understand the importance of regular eye check-ups and the risks associated with untreated visual impairments. Early detection of eye conditions is key, particularly for conditions like glaucoma, which can lead to irreversible blindness if not identified early.

The future of eye care in Nigeria depends on expanding and strengthening optometry services. With the right support, optometrists can play a transformative role in reducing the burden of visual impairments and blindness across the country. By increasing access to care, especially in rural areas, and incorporating eye care into public health policy, Nigeria can make significant strides toward a future where every citizen can see clearly.

As the country’s population continues to grow, the demand for quality eye care will only increase. Optometry is not just a profession; it is a lifeline for millions of Nigerians. To the private sector, multinationals, and the Ministry of Health in Nigeria, the time to invest in this vital sector is now, before the burden of visual impairment grows beyond control. Ensuring that optometrists are equipped, supported, and integrated into the healthcare system by creating independent departments will be essential to building a healthier, more productive Nigeria.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

