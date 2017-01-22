BellaNaija

Inspired!

Twin sisters Lilian and Vivian who go by El'Vee have dropped the video for their single Agenda. They say - Agenda is an upbeat‎ song that tells the tale of false ...
22.01.2017
Music

New Music Leak: Burna Boy feat. Vybz Kartel – Personally

"Personally" by Burna Boy and legendary reggae dancehall star Vybz Kartel leaked some hours ago and we've had it on repeat. The Caribbean vibe is strong, with the steel pan playing in the background, and repetitive chants in the background. Listen -
22.01.2017
Movies & TV

Boris Kodjoe & his Son Wear Red Nail Polish in Support of #WomensMarch and Feminism

US-based Ghanaian-German actor Boris Kodjoe took to his Instagram page to show support for feminism and the women's march that held on Saturday. Him and his son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe wore red nail polish on their left fingernails and made a fist in solidarity with the women's rights ...
21.01.2017
News

Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa Join #WomensMarch in Protest Against Trump’s Presidency

At least three countries in Africa joined the worldwide #WomensMarch in protest against Donald Trump's presidency. The protest which was intended to take place is Washington as it was tagged 'Women's March on Washington' saw thousands of women from across the globe join in to "raise ...
21.01.2017
News

Nigerian-American Author Luvvie Ajayi Sets Her ‘Ivanka Trump’ Pumps Ablaze | WATCH

Nigerian-American author and blogger, Luvvie Ajayi, set a pair of her pumps she got from Ivanka Trump's shoe line on fire after, finding them in her closet. The "I'm judging you" author said that she got them years ago and never wore them. Luvvie is one of numerous African-American ...
21.01.2017
News

President Trump thanks Media for “Great Reviews” of His Inaugural Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump in a rare and unexpected gesture on Saturday, expressed his appreciation to the media organisations for making his Friday’s inauguration as the 45th President a “fantastic” one. Trump’s surprising gratitude to the media came after several months of adversarial ...
21.01.2017
News

The President is Not Dead – Garba Shehu Confirms Buhari is Still on Holiday

This evening, fake news that President Muhammadu Buhari passed away in London was being spread on the internet. Metro UK reported - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died in a London Hospital where he was receiving medical care, the Nigerian Mission in UK has said. According to the ...
21.01.2017
News

#WomensMarch: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus Join Thousands across U.S. Cities to Protest Against Trump’s Presidency | WATCH

Thousands of protesters marched in solidarity to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump's presidency. The protest called 'Women's March on Washington' held in several other U.S. cities and across the club. In ...
21.01.2017
Scoop

The Champ is here! Kenyan Olympian Mercy Cherono covers East Africa’s True Love Magazine

Kenyan long-distance runner Mercy Cherono is the cover star of the East African edition of True Love magazine. She talks to the magazine about running, winning and finding her soul mate. The 25-year-old athlete recently got engaged last year and had her traditional wedding in December.
21.01.2017
Movies & TV

South African Actress & Singer Dineo Moeketsi is True Love Magazine’s February 2017 Cover Star

The cover star of South African magazine, True Love's February 2017 issue has been unveiled and it is none other than actress, singer and voice-over artist Dineo Moeketsi. The star strikes a pose in a red crop top and black pants as she talks to the magazine about her love life, her career ...
21.01.2017
News

Police Shoot 2 UNIOSUN Students While they Were Playing Football | CP Says Officers Involved have been Arrested and Detained

Policemen in Osun state on Saturday shot two students  of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, while they were playing football. The victims are Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao. The Policemen who came in plain clothes, had  accused some students on the pitch of being  involved ...
21.01.2017
News

Bala Wadzani Chinda sentenced to Life for the murder of Jessica Nkechi McGraa – How the Lives of 2 Nigerians from very Different Backgrounds “ended” in Tragedy in Scotland

On the 11th of February 2016, Jessica Nkechi McGraa and Bala Wadzani Chinda met for the first and last time. Then 25 year old Bala Wadzani Chinda had recently moved to Scotland to begin his Masters at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen. He had completed his undergraduate studies at the ...
21.01.2017
Relationships

“The father of my child is not my husband” Actress Amanda Ebeye calls Ex a “shameless liar” and wishes Nigerians would Stop Being Hypocrites

Clinic Matters actress Amanda Ebeye had her son in Canada in November 2016, to the surprise of many of her fans, as she had kept her relationship private. In an interview with Saturday Beats, she opened up about why she didn't marry her son's father and shared her hopes that Nigerians will ...
21.01.2017
Beauty

Want Better Defined Eyes? Watch Omabelle’s How to Apply a Perfect Winged Eyeliner Tutorial

In this video, beauty vlogger, Omabelle, shares these few basic tips and tricks on how to apply a perfect winged eyeliner. If you have always wanted better defined eyes for your makeover, you should watch this. She said: "Hey Beauties and welcome back to my channel, so I have a how to apply a ...
21.01.2017
Living

Did Donald Trump Imitate Barack Obama’s #Inauguration Cake?

The old saying goes "imitation is the best form of flattery". Renowned chef and baker Duff Goldman pointed out similarities between the cake he made for Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 and President Donald Trump's in 2017. Only one problem though, he didn't make this new one, with a ...
21.01.2017
Music

Kirk Franklin’s Sexy 21st Anniversary Message for His Wife Tammy is So Sweet

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin dedicated his 21st wedding anniversary today to who else but to his 'Number 1', wife Tammy with this sweet throwback photo and message. *** So I'm at home sick today..and it's my 21st anniversary! I wanted to take this fine sexy thang out and spoil her for ...
21.01.2017
News

Child in Akure rescued after months of Torture due to being labelled a “Witch”

A child in Akure has been rescued and is presently going through therapy after being tortured by relatives who labelled her as a "witch". Doctor/Activist Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin revealed the case on social media today. It's so sad little child was accused of witchcraft in Akure and after all ...
21.01.2017
Music

New Video: Dammy Krane feat. Davido – Ladies

Usual Suspekt and DMW present the official music video to Dammy Krane’s latest release with Davido and it is titled "Ladies"! The song was produced by Scarface while the video was shot by HD Genesis in Atlanta. Watch below.
21.01.2017
Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig talks Life as Tiwalade on “Skinny Girl In Transit”, Dating & More in New Interview

Abimbola Craig was recently featured on the cover of Guardian Life Magazine and the Skinny Girl In Transit actress talked to the magazine about her role as Tiwalade in NdaniTV's hit web series, how she got the role, the past year as an actress and so much more. Read excerpts below. On how ...
21.01.2017
Scoop

“Not every man that cheats on you is bad…it’s in their nature to cheat” – Actress Iyabo Ojo on Promiscuous Men vs Abusive Men

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has caused quite the reaction in her comment section on Instagram after sharing her thoughts that promiscuous men are better than abusive men. According to her, it's in every man's nature to cheat. Read her post below. Ladies, Not every man who cheats on u is ...
