BellaNaija

Inspired!

access-bank-901-2017gif
Businesses are always looking for innovative ways of streamlining their different processes (HR, Accounting, Customer Service and so on). Today we will talk about how ...
Continue
Comment  0
air-wick-300x250-2017jpg
quickteller-300x250png
26.01.2017
Living

BN Living presents Lovely Photos of the Ogunwale Family for the Couple’s 10th Anniversary!

There's nothing that kiss won't fix! To celebrate their 10th year in marriage, The Ogunwale family had a photoshoot with one of the best, Klala Photography. On BellaNaija Living today, we're sharing these lovely family photos of the couple and their adorable kids. See the photos ...
Continue
Comment  0
26.01.2017
Events

Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo Set to Official Open with the theme ‘ Lagos For All’ | January 27th – 29th

As part of the Lagos State Government’s vision and support for the arts, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would officially declare open the first edition of the Rasheed Gbadamosi Art Expo on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. Date: January 27th-29th, ...
Continue
Comment  0
26.01.2017
Relationships

#BaeGoals! Lovebirds Bonang Matheba & AKA are Hot in New Photos

Media personality Bonang Matheba took to her Instagram to release new photos of herself and her boyfriend AKA, and these photos are seriously giving us the power couple vibes. The South African lovebirds who just got back from a baecation in Thailand look absolutely sensational!
Continue
Comment  2
26.01.2017
Events

Are you a Young Professional & Looking to Mingle with like-minded Individuals? Attend NiPRO ‘Networking For Love’ Event | Thursday, February 9th

Are you a young professional? Are you looking for a forum of like-minded professionals to network with? Or maybe you hardly find time to interact other professionals due to the nature of your job? Well, here’s good news for you as The Nigerian Professionals (NiPRO), a progressive global ...
Continue
Comment  0
26.01.2017
BN TV

What do you do if Your Man Already has a Boo? WATCH Glory Edozien share a Personal Experience on “Discovery with Glory”

Glory Edozien is back with a new episode of her “Discovery with Glory” Vlog. In this episode she talks about a personal experience dealing with a guy she met on Tinder who unknown to her at the time already had a boo! She share the steps she took in getting out of that situation and also ...
Continue
Comment  1
26.01.2017
BN TV

“Because Love Is My Girlfriends” – WATCH Part 2 of the Second Episode of Kenyan Series #BecauseLove

A couple of days ago we introduced BNers to an interesting new series from Kenya called #BecauseLove (click here if you missed it). The first part of episode 2, called "Because Love Is My Girlfriends", was released a few days ago and now the second part is online. Watch below.
Continue
Comment  0
26.01.2017
Scoop

Major Key Alert! The Obamas wrote a letter to DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Khaled

DJ Khaled's 3 months old son Asahd Tuck Khaled received a letter from Barack and Michelle Obama welcoming him into the world. How sweet of the Obama's, at such a young age he is already being surrounded by greatness!
Continue
Comment  2
26.01.2017
Relationships

From Walking Down the University Hostel to the Aisle! #BBNWonderland Eguono Avon and Ejiro have the Cutest College Sweetheart Story

The memories of #BBNWonderland – Baileys Nigeria and BellaNaija Weddings‘ enchanted event on 01/10/2016 still have us smiling from ear to ear, and we smile even harder when we see the brides-to-be are now married. We loved meeting the 30+ beautiful, accomplished and unique #BBNWonderland ...
Continue
Comment  16
26.01.2017
News

“I said the Christians must not go after them, but if they come after us, then defend yourself” – Apostle Suleiman

Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has said that he did not instruct Christians to go after Muslims, adding that his statement was taken out of context. A couple of days ago, a video surfaced online where he told his Church members to "kill ...
Continue
Comment  13
26.01.2017
Career

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Bola Onadele, Helen Emore, Akin Oyebode & others to Speak on ‘Global Trends & Economic Indicators for 2017’ at the Harvesters Entrepreneurs Forum | Saturday, January 28th

Harvesters International Christian Centre, a church with a simple mandate of “Changing Lives” invites you to her January edition of “The Harvesters Entrepreneurs Forum (HEF)”, a monthly gathering of business professionals and entrepreneurs. The Forum aims to reach and equip ...
Continue
Comment  0
26.01.2017
News

Woman and her Extramarital Lover Die after Her Ex Set them on Fire in Lagos

A 51-year-old businessman, Ayobami Oyedutan, and his extra-marital lover have been killed by woman's estranged boyfriend. The scorned man attacked the duo at a beer parlour in Ijaiye area of Lagos State. He reportedly sprayed them with petrol and set them on fire. Witnesses told NAN that ...
Continue
Comment  13
26.01.2017
Music

Yemi Alade tells the Government to Face their Priorities “Stop trying to probe #BBNaija … tell us why our own jets bombed IDP camp”

Yemi Alade is speaking out about misplaced priorities of the Nigerian government, following news that Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed directed the National Broadcast Commission (NBC) to probe if Multichoice is violating any laws by shooting live reality show Big Brother Naija ...
Continue
Comment  10
26.01.2017
Style

Glam! Couture Label Ferona unveils its S/S 2017 Collection | Lookbook

What's not to love?! BN Stylistas, we are presented with a campaign lookbook from British-Nigerian Couture brand Ferona. Ferona has been a favourite amongst some of your most loved stars. Actress Adesua Etomi was seen recently in a gown from the label at the 2016 Headies Awards in ...
Continue
Comment  3
26.01.2017
Career

Moaf Consulting Provides a Chance to Meet with a Representative of Balmoral Hall School, Winnipeg Manitoba for On-The-Spot Admission | Sunday, January 29th

Balmoral Hall School offers the boarding experience of a lifetime! Living, working and playing together is what Balmoral Hall Boarding School is all about. Experienced staff and faculty in our safe, welcoming residence building creates a sense of home away from home. Students from around ...
Continue
Comment  0
26.01.2017
Career

#SisterGoals – Serena Williams Can’t Wait to Play Venus Williams in the Australian Open Finals as She Praises Her – “She’s Basically My World and My Life”

Serena Williams only had amazing things to say about her big sister Venus as they get ready to face each other in the 2017 Australian Open Finals. In her interview with the press after winning her semi-final match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Serena said - "I'm really proud of Venus. ...
Continue
Comment  19
26.01.2017
Events

The Beautified Network Presents the 4th Beautified DIVA Series tagged “Queens Arising” – Yetunde Bankole Bernard, Bunmi George, Ayo Thompson & others to Speak | Saturday, January 28th

The Beautified Network is set to host her 4th Beautified DIVA Series tagged “Queens Arising” an intimate gathering for women who are ready to rise and reign in all spheres of their lives. On Saturday January 28, 2017, exceptional women who are indeed sitting on their thrones as queens ...
Continue
Comment  1
26.01.2017
Relationships

Actor Yul Edochie advises that “if your man isn’t rich but he loves you…and has potentials for greatness, marry him…Grow with him”

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared some candid advice in the early hours of this morning. The movie star shared a photo of himself and his wife and in the caption of the photo urged young ladies to not always aim to marry rich men but to sometimes aim to grow and succeed with their ...
Continue
Comment  40
26.01.2017
Movies & TV

Iconic Hollywood Actress Mary Tyler Moore Passes away at age 80

  Mary Tyler Moore, the girl “who could turn the world on with her smile,” and an early pioneer of on-screen feminism, passed away on Wednesday 25th of January at age 80 at a Connecticut hospital after a long battle with diabetes. Moore, who was born in 1936 in Brooklyn Heights, ...
Continue
Comment  1
26.01.2017
News

Donald Trump confirms he is Considering Reactivating Torture Techniques for Terror Suspects | Read the Full Transcript of his First Presidential Interview

In a White House interview done with ABC News last night, President Donald Trump has confirmed that he is considering reactivating torture techniques for terror suspects. This comes days after it was reported that he is considering a law to stop America from issuing visas to seven Islamic ...
Continue
Comment  1
union-bank-300250gif
nextline-fertilitygif

Recent Comments

Recent Posts

Star Features

css.php
MENU BellaNaija