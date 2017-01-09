BellaNaija

Inspired!

After the massive success of their first collaboration single, The Saga, AKA and Anatii are back with another scorching hot single, 10 Fingers. This song is an ...
09.01.2017
News

‘Bank Alert,’ ‘Fada Fada,’ ‘Pana,’ Top PlayData’s Most Played Songs on Nigerian Radio – 2017 Week 2

Music duo, PSquare's "Bank Alert", is PlayData Charts' most played song on Nigerian radio this past week. This is the first time since the song is topping the Chart. PlayData Charts is a countdown based on total number of radio plays over the past one week in the respective regions. We ...
09.01.2017
BN TV

BN TV: Vlogger Ruby Suze talks about Struggling with Guilty Thoughts and Feelings Surrounding her Parenting | Watch

Ruby Suze shares with us the struggles she's been facing since she became a mother and how she has been able to tackle it through changing her thought pattern. In this new vlog, the lifestyle vlogger also shares her top 5 guilty sins she's been dealing with concerning her kids and being a ...
09.01.2017
Music

New Video: Magnito – As I Get Money Ehn feat. Patoranking

Magnito launches his 2017 with the official visual to the his latest hit, As I Get Money Ehn. He features dancehall act, Patoranking. Video shot by Mex in Oriental Hotel and other parts of Lagos. Watch!
09.01.2017
News

Russia Says it Was Never Involved in Hacker Attacks against U.S.

The Kremlin on Monday refuted accusations of Russia’s involvement in hacker attacks during the U.S. 2016 presidential election, saying that it was a “tiresome witch-hunt.’’ “We continue to categorically rule out any involvement of Moscow and Russian officials and agencies in any hacker ...
09.01.2017
BN TV

BN TV: Vlogger Patricia Bright shares “My Surgery Story” & talks Regrets, Costs, Backlash of Cosmetic Surgery & More | Watch

In this video, vlogger Patricia Bright speaks candidly about her cosmetic surgeries, her journey, people's backlash about cosmetic surgeries and more. She brings us in on the procedures she has done, cost and surgery recoveries and pains. She also talked about how people are of the opinion ...
09.01.2017
News

“Corporate Governance Code”: President Buhari Appoints New Chairman & Executive Secretary of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and replacement of Jim Obazee, the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). A statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, ...
09.01.2017
BN TV

BN TV: OAP Uwanma shares “5 Signs He Won’t Marry You” in her Latest Vlog | Watch

Media personality Uwanma has brought to us yet another Vlog!  In this episode, she lists out 5 signs a man will show that makes it certain he won't marry you. She says: "So it's the New Year (Happy New Year, by the way!) and a lot of us have "Get married to bad" in our list of New Year ...
09.01.2017
BN TV

BN TV: New Year, New Wife! Watch Dami and Toju discuss the importance of evaluating relationships

BellaNaija Weddings, couple and bloggers, Dami and Toju, are talking about the importance of reviewing and evaluating relationships for healthier relationships. They compared relationships to organization and how annual reports and financial reviews help organizations look at their loopholes ...
09.01.2017
Relationships

Fumbi O: Dear Young Lady, Are You Getting Married Too Early?

Today’s post was inspired by my dear friend Theresa. She doubles as my editor and proofreader. She ensures that I don’t give you guys rubbish to read and keeps my dramatics in check. Thank you Theresa From the heading, you can already guess what we are going to be talking about: early ...
09.01.2017
BN TV

BN TV: “My life was spiraling out of control & I was close to committing suicide”- Lepacious Bose Talks about her Decision to Lose Weight and the Journey so far on “Seriously Speaking” | Watch

Stand up comedienne Bosede Olufunke Ogunboye who is widely known as Lepacious Bose in this episode of Seriously speaking with Adesuwa Onyenokwe explains her decision to lose weight and the journey so far. It's no secret that the comedic act has gone from a size 32 t0 a size 14! In this ...
09.01.2017
Relationships

Honeymoon off! Stephanie Coker & Hubby Olumide Aderinokun head to Cape Town

How sweet! Media personality Stephanie Coker and her husband Olumide Aderinokun are currently in Cape Town, South Africa, for their honeymoon. They had their traditional wedding about a week ago on the 30th of December and now they are enjoying some quality time together. Stephanie has ...
09.01.2017
News

Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep “Over-rated” following Her #GoldenGlobes Speech

At the Golden Globes Awards last night, Hollywood legend, Meryl Streep, the recipient the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award lashed out at U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump for appearing to mock a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. Streep added that Hollywood needs to defend a free ...
09.01.2017
Beauty

Fresh & Fashion Forward! “Le Reve Pieces” debuts New 2017 Look Book

Le Reve Pieces (LRP) is pleased to announce the release of its new and exciting 2017 Look Book showcasing an extraordinary assortment of gorgeous and outstanding Jewellery & Accessories, featuring Canadian model and makeup artist Tamar Ellah. The Look Book is a comprehensive collection ...
09.01.2017
News

8 Die in Separate Suicide Bomb Attacks in Borno

The Borno Police Command on Monday said eight people have died in three separate suicide attacks in Maiduguri on Sunday night. The police said five suicide bombers, a Civilian JTF and two others died in the separate attacks at Garki Muna village and Kaleri area of Gwange. A statement by ...
09.01.2017
Beauty

Thank You BN Fam! BellaNaija’s Uche Pedro Nominated for Avance Media’s ‘2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian (Media)’ Award | Here’s How to Vote

Avance Media has announced the nominees' list for this year's 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians (#100MIYN). We are super excited because, thanks to you, BellaNaijarians that keep the site popping, our Founder/CEO, Uche Pedro, has been nominated in the Media Category. Voting has ...
09.01.2017
Features

Busola Adedire: Defining What It Means to Be ‘Single’

‘All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honour, duty, mercy, hope’- Winston Churchill I am someone who doesn’t do well with ambiguous things - as my curious side won’t let me be great. But this life sha, e get plenty plenty things we ...
09.01.2017
BN TV

BN TV: Watch Berry Dakara’s 3 things I’m leaving in 2016

Lifestyle blogger, Berry Dakara, is sharing three things she is letting go in the year. The "New year New me" slogan is starting to take over the old phrase my new year resolutions as people feel they don't follow through with the phrase. She talks about moving forward with a new and fresh ...
09.01.2017
Inspired!

#BeInspired Mondays: When Work Done Equals Zero

Hey Guys! IK Nwosu here! This column, as the name goes is meant to inspire and encourage you to strive towards achieving your personal goals everyday. I just want to share pearls picked up in the journey of life. ** So, I was with a former client the other day. No, not a client, a ...
09.01.2017
Features

When Rubber Meets the Road… Sexiness is Born! Meet Jane, Kelly & Ogochukwu – 3 Daring Nigerian Bikers

Vehicles are fascinating! Think of all that engine power propelling iron and all the weight we put on it. Think about only two wheels beneath all that power...throttling along; now think slowly about a woman wielding that much power and pushing against the wind. Imagine the smell of rubber ...
