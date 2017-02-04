BellaNaija

We read this interview of Chidi Odinkalu on the Punch website and we absolutely had to share! In case you didn't know, Chidi Odinkalu is an Abuja-based human rights ...
04.02.2017
News

Food Security: Task Force Hold Inaugural Meeting

The Task Force on Food Security constituted by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 had its inaugural meeting Friday morning. At the meeting presided over by the Ag. President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Task Force focused on gaining a full understanding of all factors that ...
03.02.2017
News

#BringBackOurInternet protests ongoing after Cameroon’s government shutdown Internet connection in English-speaking parts of the country

Protests have been going on in Anglophone parts of Cameroon after the government shut down internet connections earlier this year. On January 18th 2017,  authorities ordered the country's telecommunications providers to shut off internet connections to the regions of Northwest and Southwest ...
03.02.2017
News

Nigeria Police Force “strongly advises” 2Baba and his Group to “shelve their planned peaceful protest/demonstration in the interest of peace and security”

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called musician Innocent Idibia (aka 2Baba) and the Enough is Enough Nigeria  group to shelve their planned protests against government at all levels, in the interest of peace and public order. In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday night, the police ...
03.02.2017
Music

Mariah Carey burns her $250,000 Custom Valentino Wedding Dress in “I Don’t” Music Video | Watch

Mariah Carey’s engagement to billionaire James Packer was called off a couple of months ago however, the diva had started making plans for the wedding and one of the things that she had already arranged in anticipation was a $250,000 custom Valentino dress. Not sure what to do with that ...
03.02.2017
News

So sad… Nigerian soldiers reportedly impregnate and abandon teenagers in Northeast

Embed from Getty Images Nigerian soldiers serving in the region reportedly impregnates teenagers and abandons them after their redeployment. In a report by AFP, published on PUNCH, 18 year old Ummi H., who was few weeks away from giving birth, said she “was in love with a soldier who got ...
03.02.2017
Music

Diamond Platnumz teams up with International Star Neyo for a New Video – “Marry You” | Watch

Fresh off the news that he has signed with Universal Music Africa, Tanzanian superstar – Diamond Platnumz liberates the official music video for “Marry You”,  his collaboration with American singer – Neyo. Watch below.
03.02.2017
Movies & TV

#BBNaija – Day 12: Things get heated with a Kissing Game, Tayo Faniran drops in for a Visit & More Highlights!

Did you watch Day 12 of the Big Brother reality TV show? If you didn’t, we’ve go the highlights for you! .. Dominoes About To Fall With the game now reaching the end of the second week, the Housemates have started to relax in front of the camera, they are less aware of the fishbowl and ...
03.02.2017
News

Executive Directors voluntarily Resign from Skye Bank

Skye Bank has announced the voluntary resignation of some of its Executive Directors from the services of the Bank. The Directors who had served in Executive Management capacity for nearly two years had been part of the new Board of the bank which came into being following the July 4, 2016 ...
03.02.2017
BN TV

So Cute! Watch this Funny Video of Idris Elba getting Dating Advice from Kids as he Preps for Valentine’s Day

A couple of days ago BN brought the scoop about Idris Elba giving fans the chance to be his date on Valentine’s Day later this month (click here if you missed it) and while prepping for his date, he is getting advice from children! The 44-year-old actor is joining forces with Omaze to let ...
03.02.2017
Music

New Music: Mr Eazi Feat Big Lean – In the Morning

Mr Eazi releases another track off his soon to be released Accra to Lagos. The track titled In The Morning features another rising star Big Lean. Listen! Download
03.02.2017
BN TV

BN Cuisine: Watch Sisi Yemmie’s Super Easy Recipe for Moin-Moin with Bean Flour

Learn how to make easy, oven-baked Moin-Moin made with Bean Flour with Sisi Yemmie in this vlog. She says "Earlier today I put up a post on my Facebook, My SnapChat, My Twitter asking which Moin-Moin recipe to post: Moin-Moin made with beans or Moin-Moin made with beans flour, the people ...
03.02.2017
Music

New Video: Sarkodie Feat. Runtown – Pain KIller

Sarkodie teams up with the raving Nigerian artiste – Runtown on this fresh record titled Pain Killer. The video was directed by GYO Gyimah. Watch!
03.02.2017
Relationships

The Journey to ‘I Am’ With Tolu Falode: 5 Secrets To a Thriving Relationship

Ever wondered why some relationships survive the tide and others sink? These 5 secrets are at the root of their happiness or misery. Trust A house that is divided is a house that cannot and does not stand. Where there is no trust between you and your partner there will be no room for your ...
03.02.2017
Features

AnuOluwapo Adelakun: You’re Not Married? Shame on you!

So, for the past 2 years, many of my friends have been getting the ring and walking down the aisle. If you ask anyone who knows me, weddings make me happy because I'm a serial bouquet catcher and bridal shower planner. In the last 6 months, the weddings have intensified. Some, I have been more ...
03.02.2017
News

Calling me “Lie Mohammed’’ is a price for service – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says he reads comments of people who claim not to believe what he says and coin his first name as “Lie’’. The minister stated this while responding to questions when he visited Daar Communications Plc. on Friday in Abuja. He said ...
03.02.2017
News

Obasanjo calls those behind President Buhari’s rumoured death “callous, wicked and treacherous”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the persons behind the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari as “wicked and callous.” A statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta by Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo’s Media Aide, quoted the former president as saying, “President Buhari ...
03.02.2017
Style

#Flashback Friday! Naomi Campbell Stars in a Fun Throwback Campaign for the GAP

There seems to be no slowing down for the 46 year old fashion icon and Supermodel Naomi Campbell. Casual wear line, GAP, is launching a limited-edition '90's archive revival with a few favourite styles from the decade. In the campaign photos, Naomi wears the same style of T-shirt she ...
03.02.2017
Career

Chukwudi Okoli: 4 Basic Ways to Succeed In Business as a Smart Entrepreneur

Business is an art. It requires critical but constant thinking to succeed. Hence, several works, lectures and seminars have been put together to address several key issues in business. However, it’s a common knowledge that the basic reason why anyone is in business is to make profit. ...
03.02.2017
News

Being a Mum: The Joy of Motherhood

“ I enjoyed the silence in my home this morning as I cleared the breakfast table after the Champs left for school. I knew the calm wouldn’t last for long, as in a couple of hours,  the noise would return and the house will be turned upside down. As expected, only bread crumbs and empty cups ...
