BellaNaija

Inspired!

access-bank-901-2017gif
Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and his first in five years with a thrilling five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final on ...
Continue
Comment  5
quickteller-300x250png
29.01.2017
News

#AFCON2017 Update: Egypt and Ghana Through to Semifinals

Seven-time winners, Egypt knocked out Morocco to reach the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals in Gabon on Sunday as substitute Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim prodded home a dramatic 87th-minute winner. Mohammed Salah had twice been denied by Munir Mohamedi, but prior to the goal Morocco ...
Continue
Comment  1
29.01.2017
Beauty

BN Beauty: Watch Adanna of AdannaDavid’s Simple Everyday Makeup Tutorial

In this video, Adanna of AdannaDavid is showing how to achieve a Simple Everyday Makeup Tutorial in about 15 mins.  She also did a Q & A at the end. Watch below.
Continue
Comment  0
29.01.2017
Movies & TV

#BBNaija – Day 7: Two False Evictions, Two New Housemates & So Much Drama!

Did you watch day 7 of the Big Brother Naija reality show? If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you! .. A Bright Morning After several days of gloomy weather, the Housemates finally woke up to a bright and beautiful morning today. While the hangover was definitely hitting ...
Continue
Comment  3
29.01.2017
Events

Red Carpet Photos! Janelle Monae, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson & More at the the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards

The 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. The event was attended by several movie stars including Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, Lily Collins and more as they were joined by John Legend, ...
Continue
Comment  3
29.01.2017
BN TV

The Pain of Your Loved One Being Classified as ‘Parts’! Watch Ewere’s Story in a New Episode of Room 313

Room 313 is a “series of vignettes” built around the idea of the “talking cure.” In each episode, a character is filmed exploring a painful event in their past while sitting on a therapist’s couch. Ewere is played by Folu Ogunleke. Watch here:
Continue
Comment  0
29.01.2017
Career

Another Win for Nigerian Literature As Food Essayist Yemisi Aribisala Wins the Prestigious John Avery Award

Last week, there was another win for Nigeria in the literary space. Food writer, Yemisi Aribisala won the prestigious John Avery award at the Andre Simon Food and Drink Awards. The award is the annual food and drink awards, and winners each receive £2000. The John Avery award is worth ...
Continue
Comment  1
29.01.2017
News

I’m Still Ondo Assembly Speaker – Jumoke Akindele says after Lawmakers Impeached her Over Alleged N15m Fraud

The Ondo State House of Assembly, on Friday, sacked its first female Speaker, Jumoke Akindele over alleged N15m fraud. The action which was carried out by 20 out of the 26 lawmakers in the state, comes barely a month to the end of the tenure of the Dr. Olusegun Mimiko administration in ...
Continue
Comment  2
29.01.2017
News

Trump and Putin agree to Mend U.S. – Russia ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to try to rebuild U.S-Russia ties and to cooperate in Syria, the Kremlin said, after the two men spoke for the first time since Trump’s inauguration. U.S.-Russia relations hit a post-Cold War low under the Barack ...
Continue
Comment  1
29.01.2017
News

Fire Outbreak Rocks NNPC Depot in Suleja, Niger State

The Niger State Fire Service has confirmed an early morning fire outbreak at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot in Suleja. Mohammad Kwale, the officer in charge of the service in Suleja, told the NAN on Sunday that the outbreak affected the loading section in the ...
Continue
Comment  3
29.01.2017
News

Aisha Buhari’s ‘Future Assured’ Provides Free Healthcare Services in Kogi State

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, organised a free medical outreach for citizens and people living in Kogi State under her pet project, Future Assured. The outreach which was aimed at creating awareness for Diabetes, Hypertension, and eye ailments as well as de-worming children, ...
Continue
Comment  3
29.01.2017
News

Judge Blocks Parts of President Trump’s Refugee Order

A Federal Judge in New York on Saturday night granted a stay order on President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting entry to the U.S. by citizens from seven countries. The order followed a suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenging an earlier ...
Continue
Comment  8
29.01.2017
Events

Our BellaNaija Photobooth at the SLAY Festival was Super Fun! See all the Exciting Moments with our BellaNaijarians

Where were you last Saturday? We were at the SLAY Festival hosted by She Leads Africa. It was an amazing day as technology, innovation, culture, arts, music and food were celebrated. The event took place at the historical Railway Corporation in Ebute-Metta and the festival proved to be very ...
Continue
Comment  1
29.01.2017
Career

Watch Sijibomi Ogundele Inspirational Video, Share & Win 1 Million Naira Seed Funding for your Business

Don’t start 2017 without watching this highly inspirational video by @Sujimoto81 and stand a chance to win 1 Million Naira seed funding. WHAT YOU WIN: 20 finalist gets to attend an exclusive, 1-Day Executive Business Masterclass Boot Camp with Sijibomi Ogundele Win 1Million Naira ...
Continue
Comment  12
29.01.2017
News

First Lady Aisha Buhari visits President Buhari in London during his Vacation

President Buhari continues to enjoy his vacation in London and he was spotted with his wife, First Lady Aisha Buhari as they posed for the camera during her visit to see him in London.
Continue
Comment  40
29.01.2017
News

Minister of Sport and Youth Development Solomon Dalung loses Wife

Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, lost his first wife Naomi this morning. He took to Facebook to share the sad news. He wrote:
Continue
Comment  7
29.01.2017
BN TV

BN Cuisine: Watch how to Make a Spicy & Savoury Nigerian Puff Puff | Chef Lola’s Kitchen

Puff Puff is iconic of most West African countries but most of us are familiar with the sweet version. Here is the savoury/spicy variation of this snack. Ingredients: Ingredients: 2 Cups Flour 1 to 1-1/4 Cup Water 2 Teaspoons Yeast 1 Teaspoon Nutmeg (optional) 1/2 Teaspoon Salt 1/4 to ...
Continue
Comment  1
29.01.2017
Style

Nigerian-American Actress Yvonne Orji stuns in Blue at the 48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji attended the 48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon at Loews Hollywood Hotel on January 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California and she looked stunning. She rocked a blue knee-length cold shoulder dress with a pair of metallic silver pumps. The actress ...
Continue
Comment  4
29.01.2017
Music

New Music: B-Red feat. Davido – Fall For You

HKN MUSIC act, B-Red resumes the brand new year with this awesome one titled Fall For You, featuring the #KoolestKidInAfrica, Davido. The song was produced by Krisbeatz. Listen below. Download
Continue
Comment  0
29.01.2017
Career

#BNQuoteOfTheDay

Today's Quote of the Day is by the co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. "The question I ask myself like almost every day is 'Am I doing the most important thing I could be doing?'. Unless I feel like I'm working on the most important problem that I can help with, then I'm not going to ...
Continue
Comment  1
union-bank-300250gif
nextline-fertilitygif

Recent Comments

Recent Posts

Star Features

css.php
MENU BellaNaija