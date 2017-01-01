BellaNaija

Hey BellaNaijarians... HAPPY NEW YEAR! At BellaNaija, we had a PRETTY amazing 2016! As a team, as a community and even in our individual lives, we kinda crushed 2016. ...
Comment  19
31.12.2016
News

We will Battle Corruption to the Ground – President Buhari in New Year Message to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration’s determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken. The President, who gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, however, said that the fight against corruption would be guided by respect for the ...
Comment  17
31.12.2016
Living

BN Cuisine: Similar to Nigerian ‘Ekpang Nkukwo’ here’s Cameroonian ‘Ekwang’ on Precious Kitchen

Hi guys! In this episode you will watch me whipping up some Ekwang. Ekwang is a Cameroonian delicacy mostly eaten by the Bafaw people in the South West region of the country but enjoyed throughout the country. It is very similar to the Nigerian Ekpang Nkukwo. It is made up of grated cocoyams ...
Comment  1
31.12.2016
Relationships

Back On? Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz all smiles at Stephanie Coker & Olumide Adenirokun’s Wedding #StephTiMiDe1617

Is the T-Square fire back on? Yesterday - Friday 30th December 2016, singer Tiwa Savage was spotted at media personality Stephanie Coker and Olumide Adenirokun's traditional wedding in Lagos. Tiwa, who rocked a sequin gown, is seen posing with the couple and Tee Billz. If you recall, ...
Comment  49
31.12.2016
News

Ooni of Ife is Oduduwa Reincarnated – South-West Monarch

The Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi, has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as the Oduduwa re-incarnated, praising him for celebrating Obalufon Ogbogbodirin, the father of his own ancestor Obalufon Alayemore. Oba Aderemi who is also the secretary of ...
Comment  3
31.12.2016
News

Olajumoke Orisaguna, #Brexit, Liecester City as Premier League Champions, Trump’s Win, #TheOtherRoom… Here are Our Top 16 News Stories of 2016

Looking back at 2016, it is safe to say it is not just any other year, but THE YEAR! From Day 1, we had stories that made waves on social media and the internet. This list will cover mainly politics, sports, and general news stories that trended on the internet. From coups to ...
Comment  4
31.12.2016
Scoop

Heading to the Grammys! Yemi Alade gets an Invite for the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to hold on February 12, 2017 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade has gotten her invite…it is quite a big deal! It is not certain yet as to what capacity the music star will be attending but we are super ...
Comment  11
31.12.2016
Living

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie shows us How to make Basmati Jollof Rice, perfect for New Year Party!

Lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is sharing der delicious recipe for basmati jollof rice in this new video. She said; This is how I make Basmati Jollof Rice-the type that puts a smile on the faces of my loved ones! Let's be friends on Instagram @sisi_yemmie |My Blog www.sisiyemmie.com Watch ...
Comment  0
31.12.2016
Scoop

Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar quits Instagram as the Year Ends

What a way for Halima Abubakar fans to end the year. The Nollywood actress has announced that she is quitting popular social media site, Instagram. According to her, she will miss her fans, however, she did not share her reasons for leaving the social network. See her post below.
Comment  7
31.12.2016
Weddings

Orijin presents #LiveOrijinal Aso Ebi Styles! #OrijinalAsoEbiBella Week 2 + Find out the Winner!

Orijin and AsoEbiBella are celebrating the festive season with a BANG this year! Did you know? You and your tailor could win AMAZING prizes – Click here for all the info or see a summary below! How to Participate! Share your best #OrijinalAsoEbiBella looks on Instagram and/or ...
Comment  2
31.12.2016
Scoop

“Where there was a Casting down, our heads were lifted” – Toke Makinwa reflects on her 2016

It has been quite a year for media personality, Toke Makinwa. Through all her trials and social media judgments, she has stayed positive and continued to push for excellence. In a new post on Instagram, the media star reflects on the past year and how she has held things together. Read ...
Comment  17
31.12.2016
Living

Thank You BellaNaijarians! Join us as We Celebrate a Blessed 2016 with a Look Back at Our Best Moments

Our fellow BellaNaijarians... Wow! Can you believe 2016 has come to an end? This year has been one of the most difficult for a lot of Nigerians #FactsOnly. We've had to deal with the economic recession, inflated prices, job losses, personal losses and lots more. However, there have been ...
Comment  12
31.12.2016
Features

Tajé Prest: Thankful; this is not a New Years Resolution

I can honestly 1000% say it's been a challenging but extremely amazing year! God has been so faithful; bountiful grace. From putting The Wedding Guest on the map to here and now Adventures of TASA; our reality TV show that recently launched with four of my closest girls; and everything in ...
Comment  2
31.12.2016
BN TV

BN TV: Watch Episodes 8 & 9 of hit Web Series “5ive” starring Ini Dima-Okojie, Udoka Oyeka & More

A couple of weeks ago we introduced you to a new and exciting web series called 5ive starring Asa’ah Samuel, Baaj Adebule, Ini Dima-Okojie, Udoka Oyeka and KC Ejelonu. The show takes drama series to a whole new level in Nigeria. 5ive, which was written by Michael Osuji, Tosyn Bucknor and ...
Comment  0
31.12.2016
Living

BN Cuisine: Perfect for the Kids – Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies by Aroma of Zanzibar

This BN Cuisine recipe by Aroma of Zanzibar is for yummy peanut butter cookies, a yummy snack for the kids this holiday season. Here's what you'll need: Ingredients 1 1/4 Cup all purpose flour 1/2 tsp Baking powder 1/2 tsp Baking soda 1/2 cup butter 1 cup crunchy peanut butter 3/4 ...
Comment  0
31.12.2016
BN TV

BN Beauty: Yet another Beauty Hack! How to use Olive Oil to Shave by Chanel Ambrose

In this new video, lifestyle vlogger Chanel Ambrose shows us how she uses Olive Oil to shave her face and legs. She mentions it leaves her skin feeling soft and moisturised, she also said; Hey loves, ever wondered to have a more safer and quicker way to shave.. use olive oil! Using this new ...
Comment  3
31.12.2016
Weddings

From Being “Arrested” to a Marriage Proposal! This Story is Currently #Trending on Social Media

We've seen folks get all creative to propose to their girlfriends, but this one is definitely one of those we'll say is "out of this world". This Facebook User, Brown Affah shared how he proposed to his girlfriend, and we just could not help but share. Read and tell us what you ...
Comment  20
31.12.2016
News

President Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag

The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to him the captured Boko Haram flag. The flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor. Men of ...
Comment  6
31.12.2016
BN TV

BN TV: “Shapewear is Bae!” 8 Things Every Curvy Girl Should Know by Edee Beau

In this new video by Edee Beau, the beauty entrepreneur and vlogger is sharing 8 things she thinks every curvy girl ought to know, especially going in to the new year! From eating right to investing in good shapewear, watch the video to hear this stylish curvy girl's top tips. Watch the Video
Comment  1
31.12.2016
News

DSS Report: President Buhari Reportedly Removes Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman | UPDATE: “It’s not true” – EFCC

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly been removed from office. The Guardian reports that his redeployment back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is a move by President Muhammadu Buhari to usher in a new nominee before ...
Comment  5
