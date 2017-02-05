BellaNaija

Ronke Raji & Shalom Black are both Nigerian beauty vloggers living in America and they've decided to collaborate on one of Ronke Raji's "Inspiratorials". Ronke ...
05.02.2017
News

President Buhari to remain in London until his Doctors “give him a clean bill of health” – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President has said the period of extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vacation in London was not specified because “there is no vacuum in government’’.Adesina, who stated this in an interview with the Nigerian Television ...
05.02.2017
News

Cameroon beats Egypt 2 -1 to become #AFCON2017 Champions

Embed from Getty ImagesCameroon came from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 and seal a fifth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in a thrilling final.Substitute Vincent Aboubakar swept in the winner two minutes away from the end of regular time, flicking the ball over defender Ali Gabr ...
05.02.2017
News

James Ibori gets Rousing Welcome at his Hometown in Delta State | WATCH

The ancient town of Oghara in Ethiope West local Government Area of Delta was in a carnival mood on Saturday as former governor James Ibori arrived home after being deported to Nigeria on the completion of his jail term in a UK prison.Ibori, who was convicted by a British court on charges ...
05.02.2017
Scoop

“This February 6th rally is long over due and if you are a true patriot it’s necessary to come out” – Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Lilien stands with 2Baba’s Planned Protest | UPDATE: Original Writer is Maxy Chiamaka Kate

UPDATE: The following article formally credited to Comedian, Klint Da Drunk's wife, Lilien has been updated to show the original writer of the article.The article was originally written by one Maxy Chiamaka Kate on Facebook on February 2nd 2017 at 8.24AM. Lilien has since taken down the ...
05.02.2017
BN TV

Actor Remi Kunle talks Coping with Insecurities on a New Episode of The Spot | Watch

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV's The Spot, the hosts - Zainab Balogun, Lamide Akintobi and Mawuli Gavor speak on coping with insecurities and joining them today is their guest, actor and winner of Gulder Ultimate Search 7, Remi Kunle.Watch
05.02.2017
Scoop

Nollywood Actress Faithia Williams Balogun is 50 & Fab in a New Photoshoot

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams Balogun  marks her golden years today and released beautiful pictures to celebrate.Judging by these pictures we must say 50 is the new 20! She looks absolutely gorgeous.Happy 50th birthday Faithia Balogun!
05.02.2017
Relationships

“I have come to know Yvonne and Kunle better and I believe what they share is deep, very deep” – Betty Irabor speaks on Yvonne Jegede & Olakunle’s Love

CEO of Genevieve magazine Betty Irabor took to Instagram to share a photo of newlyweds Yvonne Jegede and Olakunle whose Traditional wedding took place yesterday, Saturday February 4th. She noticed how in love they looked in their pictures and took to her social media to praise them for how ...
05.02.2017
Movies & TV

#BBNaija: Miyonse and Soma are the first Housmates to Leave the Big Brother House

The first eviction on the Big Brother Naija reality TV Show has taken place and Soma and Miyonse are the first two housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother house. But first a twist!In a twist, the host Ebuka revealed that he will ask the three nominated housemates Efe, Miyonse and ...
05.02.2017
Beauty

Get the “Red Valentine” Look – Sultry Red Eyes and Bold Red Lips by The Makeup Tales | Watch

Beauty vlogger, Omosalewa of The Makeup Tales on YouTube, is sharing a Valentine's Day inspired makeup look with us today. The look features red eyeshadow and a bold red lip, will you try it out for Valentine's day this year? Let us know in the comments below!Watch
05.02.2017
Style

Nigerian Brand Gozel Green, To Showcase at New York Fashion Week

The Twins of Gozel Green, Sylvia Anekwe and Olivia Okoji, are quite a talented pair in the Nigerian fashion scene. Their aesthetic has been praised as being different and forward-thinking, and as such, has garnered celebrity fans such as Monalisa Chinda, Eunice Omole, Zainab Balogun, ...
05.02.2017
Events

“Airtel Touching Lives” Season 3 Premiered this Weekend! See First Lady Olufunsho Amosun & Industry Titans Larry Izamoje, Pat Utomi, Ibukun Awosika, John Momoh at the Philanthropic TV Show event

The third season of Airtel Touching Lives, the popular philanthropy programme sponsored by leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, premiered in Lagos on Saturday.The event, which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, was attended by some of Nigeria’s most prominent ...
05.02.2017
BN TV

10 Years Later, She’s Finally Ready – Watch Latoya’s Funny Video on Why Girls are Always Late!

Latoya of Latoya Forever on YouTube shared a funny video recently on the many reasons why girls are always late and at the end of the day, it took her just about 10 years to get ready for a date but her boo didn't quite make it till the end, haha!Husbands, boyfriends, and men in ...
05.02.2017
News

President Buhari extends vacation “to complete and receive series of tests results”

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly (NASS), informing it of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.A statement by President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi ...
05.02.2017
Events

MTN & Arsenal launched an Exciting Partnership in Lagos this Weekend! Get the Scoop & Photos

Arsenal Football Club may have lost their match against Chelsea on Saturday, but there was cheery news for the club’s legion of fans in Nigeria as well as other football lovers all over the country as MTN Nigeria formally announced their partnership with Arsenal FC.The event saw dignitaries ...
05.02.2017
BN TV

Omabelle speaks on her Insecurities, Twins, YouTube Career, Intertribal Marriage & more! Watch her New Vlog

Omabelle in going in! In this new video, she's sharing a chit chat or 'get ready with me' video for this brown smokey eye and brown lip makeup tutorial. She said; Hi Beauties, I'm so excited to do a chit chat grwm video for you guys. This is kind of a laid back relaxing tutorial and I also ...
05.02.2017
Features

Reuben Abati: The Two Faces of Tuface

Tuface’s decision to lead a protest to register the dissatisfaction of Nigerians with the performance of the incumbent administration and to reiterate the value of government’s responsibility to the people was his finest moment as a citizen and artiste. But it is also now, with his Jammeh-like ...
05.02.2017
News

Appeal Court Rejects President Trump’s bid to Restore Travel Ban

A San Francisco court has rejected a motion by the U.S. Justice Department to immediately reinstate U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco posted the denial on its website early Sunday.This is coming ...
05.02.2017
Style

Back to Black! See the full ‘Son of God’ Tokyo James A/W 2017 Collection at South Africa Menswear Week

Designer and Stylist Tokyo James showcased his recent collection at the South Africa Menswear Week which he titled 'Son of God'. His inspiration, which he exclusively told Bellanaija Style, can be read here.The general vibe of Tokyo's collection was dark, as it featured lots of black ...
05.02.2017
Events

Red Carpet Photos! Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, Nate Parker & More at the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards

The 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards held on Saturday night (February 4) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California and the event was attended by Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, Nate Parker and more.Other stars who attended the event were Rooney Mara, Isabelle ...
