Olutunu Oyelola: A-Z of Planning a Nigerian Wedding

One of the most popular gifts over the Christmas season was engagement rings. I know this is not a new trend but this past Christmas more than ever, men were just whipping out rings left, right and center; under trees, wrapped in a box, by the Eiffel Tower, you name it! Christmas is THE season of gift giving, the biggest commercial holiday, so what better gift to give your favourite than the promise of forever; all your love and support, your heart, mind, body and soul. It may be cliché, yes, but it’s still pretty romantic. That being said, there’s a high chance that if you’re reading this you’re engaged (or you know someone who is)! YAY!
Now, it’s time to get down and dirty. You’re having a wedding, not just any wedding, a NIGERIAN wedding. The stakes are higher here, everything is bigger and bolder. As you can imagine, or have experienced second-hand, this can get overwhelming fast. So, I’ve nailed the Nigerian wedding to 26 simple terms and we’re taking you to the basics. Remember these, and you’ll be just fine.
Aso-Ebi
This is a tricky one. The choice of what to wear as a family has torn many families apart, with who gets to wear which one and the bride’s family running a huge tab on yards and yards of fabric. The choice to go with or without aso-ebi is simple and it’s yours. You can pick a colour for uniformity and theme, and leave the stress of specifics.
Budget
No matter how limited or unlimited your funds are, set a budget. Everyone has a limit and you should know yours. This will help prioritize aspects of your wedding and save time spent on a vague budget.
Catering
The key to a great Nigerian wedding is a surplus of good food. If it’s edible, you should probably have it available; desserts, hors d’oeuvres (a.k.a. small chops), lots of juice, mocktails and alcohol, tons of meat and eventually water. Luckily, most catering services are affordable to the point that you can have multiple caterers to up your variety. Many are also well versed in mass production.
Decor
This is what really seals the deal on your event. The colours, textures, themes, etc. add (or remove) from the overall quality of your event. Good decorators, unlike good caterers, are not as easy or cheap to get. I say splurge a little of decor and ambiance, because that’s what all of your photographs will be made up of anyway. You many not remember your specific table settings or drapes, but you’ll remember the general feel of the room, so make it something memorable.
Entertainment
Nigerians LOVE to be entertained (and many of us do also love to entertain). It’s like life is circus and we’re just here to have fun. Weddings, as generally entertaining as they are, are still very much run of the mill. Stand out a little in your choice of entertainment. Choose your MC wisely because with a good host, you might not have to shell out millions of Naira on as many celebrity guest performers. If you do have the cash, you might want to consider an artiste that means something to you especially or that you especially enjoy, not just the popular ones.
Favours
Gone are the days of plastic assortments. Very rarely do you just acquire coolers, trays, buckets, bowls, cups and fans with “So-so WEDS So-so” anymore. And thank goodness! While plastic goodies and handkerchiefs and mugs are easy and affordable to mass produce, they are not the most creative or thoughtful gifts. Few weddings have gradually started to forgo favours all together in place of candy bars or takeaway desserts. Get thinking, hop on Pinterest, inspiration is abounding. DIY-ing might not be an option for your guest list of 2000, but some small business may be able to bring your ideas to life.
Gifts
Less and less wedding attendees at Nigerian weddings are bringing gifts for the couple. At my parents’ wedding 25 years ago, there was a whole session assigned so each guest present could present a gift to them personally. I should add for emphasis that they were even given a living, breathing goat. Now, we have gift tables where gifts sometimes go missing or ignored registries or worst of all, an abundance of repeated items. If you can, urge your guests to stick to monetary gifts or if you’re feeling particularly charitable, donate whatever you get that you don’t need. It will save your beautiful new home from all the clutter of tens of dinner sets and hundreds of toaster ovens.
Housing
In Nigeria no one is ever from a place and everyone you know will be in that place. You will have out of town guests in abundance and if you’re lucky your house will only feel like a boarding school dorm room and not smell like one. Check your local hotels for group deals and party discounts, and try to get as many guests as you can to stay anywhere but your house. Divide relatives among other relatives, as that is a little more hospitable (or should I say African) than hotels. If push comes to shove get yourself a hotel suite near your house or your venue, whichever works better. You don’t want to get to your wedding with your exquisite dress smelling like stock fish or vegetable soup.
Ideas
Wedding fever has taken over and it is totally awesome! Inspiration and ideas are everywhere, and it’s understandable. You’ve got wedding on your brain and everything looks game. So, GET PINTEREST. Get a smartphone, if you’re part of the rare breed without one. It will make your whole life easier. You can command an army with a tiny little device; your troops of moms, bridesmaids, planner and everyone who “saw this cool thing you must see” will all be very accessible to you. Keep your ideas organized and don’t freak out if you’re falling in love with conflicting themes or ideas. It’s all part of the process.
Jitters
Don’t panic! Wedding jitters are completely normal. The nerves are good actually, they’re just your excitement in overdrive. Just relax and think about the positives; your beautiful spouse-to-be, your happy friends and family and your stunning wedding. Unless your intuition is really gnawing at you, then be still and enjoy!
Kids
Little humans are incredibly adorable and hilarious, but they’re also not self-regulatory and can be disruptive. It is totally up to you if you want children in or at your wedding. Your ovaries won’t freeze over because you’d rather not have kids at your wedding. It might be hard or unconventional to explain to your kid-having family members and friends but explain to them that even THEY get a break from mommy- and daddy-hood for a day, and it would be great!
Licence
Nobody likes boring administrative paperwork but in order for your wedding to actually lead to a marriage, some legal work needs to be done. Marriage licences are usually pretty straight forward, just confirm with your local governing body on such things. Be crystal clear about the details and the conditions, especially if you’re having a destination wedding, so that everything goes hitch free.
Music
Your choice of music ties into your entertainment as much as it ties into your decor and ambiance. Luckily, most Nigerians have two wedding ceremonies so you can really play around with themes. A saxophonist or a pianist sets a very classy, jazzy feel preferably for the white wedding while a live band or King Sunny Ade give the fuji, high life feel better suited for a traditional wedding.
Negotiation
So, you’ve set your budget. Great. Your aim should be to be as under budget as realistically possible. Some things are non-negotiable for quality reasons, but on most things you can get a better deal with the right connections or the right person bargaining for you. Shop around for deals, and compare prices. Also, ask for recommendations from former brides and don’t be afraid to ask for a discount, or for what you can get in your price point. It doesn’t have to be pricey to be good.
Organization
A wedding is no small feat. It can be acne-inducing to the point that they say if you make it through planning your wedding, your marriage will be stronger for it. However, if you go at it will the precision of a drill sergeant you might be saved tears and screaming matches. You’re going to get called a “bridezilla” anyway, so you might as well not be losing sleep while you’re at it. Delegate tasks, follow up on said tasks accordingly. Prioritize. Set a timeline. Read up on what you should be doing when. Buy binders and folders and highlighters if you’re the type. And just try not to let this wedding take over your life!
Planners
YOU NEED ONE! Trust me. If reading so far hasn’t convinced you that you do, reading to the end of the post most definitely should. I’m not trying to use scare tactics on you (at least not on purpose), but wedding planning can seriously get out of hand. And that’s where planners come in. This is literally their day job, and they’re so familiar with the terrain. Most wedding planners can work with any and every vision, just say it and voila, it’s yours. Okay, maybe not like the Genie but planners have insight that makes their jobs look like magic.
Questions
The only you have to be more sure about than your wedding, is the person you’re wedding. Most people get to do this only once and you should want it to be just right. I’m going to avoid the B word again, but ask as many questions as will satisfy you. Relish the experience, ask for just for knowledge sake even. You only get to be a bride once so know what all your options are, so that you can make decisions with no fear of regret.
Risk
There’s no progress without risk. Plain and simple. There’s going to be things that feel like a gamble or that you’re not too sure about but if your gut says yes, go for it. Don’t over think it. It might be on your dress, your venue, decor, whatever it may be might just feel a little too out of your comfort zone or out of the box but if you keep daydreaming about it then just do it. Live a little, excite yourself.
Stationery
I’m a bit of a penmanship nerd, so I love to see efforts in wedding prints and stationary. Programs, menus, invitations and thank you cards are all little personalized touches that go a long way. From the invitation card the stage is set for you to build your grand production on, you have pretty much all channels of expression open to you. From traditional calligraphy to quirky comics to fun questions and games, you can tell your story however you want.
Tradition
Something old, something new. Something borrowed, something blue. And a sixpence in your shoe. Every family, tribe and culture has its own beautifully unique traditions and customs. Try and incorporate as many as you can or as are important to you. It just makes the ceremony and the whole wedding have so much more meaning. You can borrowing some traditions that you find particularly symbolic or befitting. Nigerians are a people proud in culture and traditions, bask in it.
Unity
Try as you might, this might be the hardest one. The whole purpose of a marriage is to unite two people, and subsequently two families. It might be impossible to get every single member of both families on the same page but try to keep the peace. Pick your battles wisely, and listen to every opinion with grace. Focus on the unity of both your families now, don’t let a wedding come in the way of that.
Venue
The options for where to have your wedding are potentially endless. We can start from the sentimental (where you met, where you first vacationed), to the traditional (church, your father’s compound). The keys to choosing the perfect venue are simple: pick a convenient venue, whether for its size, its proximity to your home or its general location. Pick a budget friendly venue, you’re going to have to dole out cash for topnotch decor anyway so your venue doesn’t have to be debt inducing. If you’re picking an expensive venue make sure it’s as close to all-inclusive as possible. Get creative with your venue if possible as many Nigerians stick to churches and reception halls, so an out of the box venue will make it more personal and memorable for you.
When
The date you pick to get married is so influential. That date, not only will you remember it for the rest of your life, will play a huge roll in the kind of wedding you have. How many people can come, where you can have it, down to what flowers you can have are all influenceable by the date you pick. Some people pick dates for many sentimental reasons, but if you have many “must haves” some specific times of year might be more favourable for you. If you plan of having a destination wedding on a budget, you should consider some off-season travel times like March and April. If you want as many people in attendance as possible, try the summer months or Christmas time as family and friends can get off work easier then.
Xtras
With almost everything in life you need to prioritize. You need to decide what the core components (the “must have” parts) of your wedding are and what the “xtras” are. The extra would be nice to have but they don’t take center stage in the production. Any and every thing can fall under extras depending on your theme or even personality. Just stay in focus and prioritize.
You & Yours
Remember who this is all really about. You and yours. In a Nigerian house, it’s easy to forget who the celebrant really is. At my father’s 50th, it was my mother in gold Swarovski encrusted lace, while he wore off-white Guinea brocade. It might look like your wedding is your parents’ party but let your voice be heard. If you don’t or do want something say it, it’s your wedding after all.
Zen
You can tell I’m reaching here with this one, but being Zen (in the state of peace) is terribly important to your wedding planning process. You need to feel at peace not only with your choices but with yourself. You need to be able to sleep easy. This is a monumental step in your life that you’re taking. I wish all newly engaged brides a peaceful wedding planning process and marriage thereafter.
That’s all for now folks! If you have any suggestions or think a letter could have been better represented, leave a comment below!
Till next time,
‘Tunu
I like this post and I agree. I live in the UK and bae in Naija. I need a planner for An August wedding.
But all these Instagram wedding planner in Nigeria wanna kill me. Why would you quote N800k for 300 guests wedding (trad and white), another quote me N 1 million – both for full planning. My family is FAR from rich. We are just very average.
Wedding planning is stressful especially if the event will be in another country. I think I may just find my vendors on Instagram and find someone to coordinate. These Instagram planners and vendors wanna use me to buy land. I think. **Sigh
I can recommend someone to you. She is very good and am sure she can work with your budget. She does some offers free as long as you can agree with her terms and conditions. Trust me, she will give you the best and also work with your budget. Can I have a contact to reach you on? If you don’t mind. You can also add this bbm pin 56538A58
Chai! I totally understand how you feel. Kindly send a mail to Jeajoplanevents@gmail.com. IG: @jeajo_plan
Hiya,
I think it would be wise to thoroughly research and not just through IG or Social Media. Look at your budget and work from that. Think about what is important to you and your hubby. Work from order of importance (needs to wants) and be realistic.
Wedding dresses for example you can get faboulous ones at sample sales. There are lovely wedding dress sales in New York and other places UK etc. Use that opportunity to get other items there too.
Make Up Artists- there are a plethora of them available. Try the ones are not well known but showcase good work. Same for hair. You can even get a pre-made wig via ali-express and get it styled.
Ali-express has a lot of low budget friendly items. I know many who sourced wedding items there. Awon Chinko are very aware of what we like. (Head pieces, faux flowers, customised bridesmaid night gowns and even dresses etc).
You should highlight what is important and work from there. Music you can hire or ask (you don’t ask you don’t get) a choir to do a live band performance for you.
There are so many options. Some may say see this babe wanting champagne wedding on palm wine income. Why dey no go buy land na their livelihood na. Dont even worry about that these things can be done well with thorough research no need to empty your savings, when there is marriage after.
I wish you great success truly. God bless.
Hi Ojuolape, please email me let’s talk about your wedding info@cerise-noireltd.com. Thanks Seun
If you are planning a wedding in lagos or Abuja we would help in getting event venues then you make your choice kindly send an email to maureennnenna@gmail.com
Check out savvyevents She will work with your budget. Shes on instagram. All the best xx I’m in the same boat but in the states.
Have you checked out Omegaevents? She is very professional and affordable too
Hi Ojuolape, if you need an event coordinator, kindly contact me….we will surely take the stress of you, treat you like family and at a very affordable cost…..phone numb…..08182977225…thank u
I understand your feeling, most instagram planners are too expensive, you should call 1203 events, she planned my wedding and she’s the best. Her no is 08070506310. Tell her from kike Ayoola
I’m currently doing the same and my planner is very affordable and awesome. send me an email and i will hook you up. kejinola@gmail.com
Cornucopia events is amazing at tailoring events to your budget. Check them out on fb-Contact person is Gbemisola Balogun-08023781640. You won’t be disappointed.
If the wedding is in eastern Nigeria, I know a friend who can really work with your budget and give you what you want. you can reach her through WhatsApp
Please, what’s her contact?
pls what is her contact
Yes ohhh I feel the same way. The last one just gave me 800K 🙁
Very informative! Thanks for the article. I was just thinking to myself the other day that I need a Nigerian Wedding guide/booklet or something. I still need more indept info on Introduction, traditional, & white wedding. Someone mentioned a court wedding too. Don’t know if couples have to do all of these ceremonies or if they can combine them. I’m aware that the Nigerian culture is diverse so different tribes have specifications as to how to plan weddings
Hi If you’ve not gotten a venue for that big day and you would like us to get an event venue for you kindly contact me by sending a mail to maureennnenna@gmail.com
E no easy to plan wedding, walahai talai…… my wedding’s coming up in a couple of months and the issues one has to deal with ehnnnnn..with hubby’s sister trying to determine the number of guests to invite, to the battle for colour codes and themes, to in-laws trying to pick out wedding IV design, to family members singing ‘babe you don’t need a planner, we are here for you” 😉 et al….. i choose not to lose my cool though!!! Phew!!!
@ somebody’s boohoo. If you’ve not gotten a venue yet we would fix that for you kindly contact send a mail to maureennnenna@gmail.com
Well.. you can look outside instagram.. I am sure you will find affordable planners unless u are interested in hashtags and instagram weddings. Good luck with the planning☺
stationery not stationary.
Nice article….BN readers i nid good advice from u all ! I will be getting married soon and of course wedding planning hv started. I work and my fiancee works too, The calculation for the white wedding is above 2 million and “my hubby to be” requested for 800k as my contribution for the wedding. I hv more dan that to contribute bt sometin tells me its too much for “a bride to be” to contribute. Whats ur advice?
Hi Funmi my company deals with getting event venues of ur choice at an affordable rate. We search for a venues that would suit your budget that is if your wedding is in lagos or Abuja kindly send a mail to maureennnenna@gmail.com.
There are no rules just go with what you are comfortable with . If you can afford the 800k then yeah…marriage na partnership with no formula. What works for A doesn’t work for B….when i got married i brought 40 % and hubby 60% . My brother got married lat year he brough 90% and his wife 10% . It all down to the couple and what they agree on based on their pockets.
But bear in mind that naija weddings are just so unnecessary expensive sha , so u must likely will overrun that budget . Naija wedding are also so stressful to plan . All the best on what u decide
I don’t think it’s a bad deal. Above 2 million and the guy asked u to drop.800k. Not bad at all.
Anyone planning a wedding in the UK knows that wedding planners are not so commonplace. It is so difficult to find and when you do they are mostly white people with no grasp of the naija culture.
In hindsight, I would probably go for a small intimate wedding in a hotel where they include everything within the person and you just pay per person.
Ojuolape. What’s your email address? I am an event planner and I can assist in planning.
Very Informative post. But i’m extremely surprised and disappointed that MAKEUP ARTIST and PHOTOGRAPHY was not mentioned. Well so you know good images from your wedding are about the only thing that will remind you on how beautiful that day was.
I am getting married in less than 4 months in U.S, and am going crazy,…is it true that it is the only the bride family that supposed to pay for everything…
In the Yoruba culture, yes, traditionally so. Well not everything – husband pays for your wedding gown and the rings, and husband’s family brings the eru iyawo (yam, fish, jewelry, watch, clothes and luggage for you, etc). But these days it is becoming more collaborative. You can have a discussion with your husband and agree where his family can come in.
@somto, guess she forgot
@ojuolape, Anne, somboris Booboo, you can get less expensive ones…I’m a makeup artist and I have friends who are planners that you can talk to. You can reach me here: bbpin 33536182 to send you pictures of some of their work.
Congrats to all the bride in the house and happy planning
Pls Bellanaija, kindly post. Thanks
Uberhautelooks.blogspot.com
Hi Ojuolape, I am an event planner and decorator, let’s talk.. my phone number which is also my whatsapp number is above.
Nice write up!
@ojuolape, am into event planing with four years experience in the professon, I will make your day beautiful with any budget. You can reach me on 08093761383
Like this article. But K has K-leg. How do you tell parents to leave their kids at home? Who’s going to look after the kids? I think a much better arrangement (and a value-added service wedding planners could look into) is a designated play area with fun activities (coloring, games, etc) to engage the young guests at the wedding venue. Some of the ushers could be drafted to supervise the kiddies games and entertainment. Children are pretty easy to please – this endeavour should not be too expensive to implement: a couple of cheap crayons, coloring sheets based on a wedding theme, simple toys should do the trick, This may not be workable at a large venue because of the risk of kids getting lost or missing – it will be better to provide the kids’ entertainment items at their parents’ tables.
Well if you don’t want children at your wedding, then you just don’t want them. It’s not by force to have children at the wedding because you’re inviting the parents. The money spent of catering to the children could be used for something else that will actually enhance the wedding. A wedding guest who is also a parent can easily find a nanny or ask other relatives to take care of the children for a few hours. Problem solved.
P.S I am not even having a little bride or other children in my bridal train. Just bridesmaids and groomsmen.
What I’m saying is that it’s not even realistic. It’s not about whether you want them or don’t…
That child part just made me laugh..My aunties would have spat and don tufiakwa for you one million times..I remember when my cousin said she didn’t kids at the wedding 5yrs ago cos of rowdiness and all. My aunt(her mum) literally passed out. Biko brides to be ignore that child bit oooo.Children are good luck abeg..Even oyibo dey carry children go wedding or even use children as part of their train.
It’s sooo possible. I’ve gone for several weddings without kids it was in the IV
I can plan your event at the cost of 200k and I can guarantee you wouldn’t regret it. The last wedding I planned just took place this weekend and I can show you pictures or link you to the couple so you can find out how satisfied they are. My email address is ogechukwuigwegbe@gmail.com
I just scrolled down to Zen. Some things are better outsourced o jare.
Please have these articles proof-read before posting now. As an author I am sure you can appreciate some things just ruin the flow. We are all guilty of fast fingers, writing like we dey gist and what other grammatical errors , but as a work in progress we can read, re-read, have several 3rd parties read.
Hi guys, can anyone give me a contact of a very good and affordable make up artist fir my wedding? Cos all the makeup artust i have been meeting are asking for 100k and above.
Right now am so tired…..
Please I need an affordable wedding planner for my wedding in PH in July. We are both in the states for our studies. My family members are driving me nut with unsolicited advice,Plan and ridiculous amount of money. They don’t know how hard it is here for me planning a wedding, studying for a degree with two jobs to pay for my classes, rent and save for the upcoming wedding. The struggle is real.
I used 1203 events for my wedding and she is definitely affordable, she turned my sister and friend and my wedding was planned from uk. 08070506310 or 07089020152 that’s her no. Tell her from kike Ayoola. Her name is Damilola.
Hi kike, thanks a lot.
Can she plan a wedding in edo state?
Hi Ruka, You should check @3003events I’ve been to 2 of her events in PH. She’s very good, her service delivery is excellent
You should contact tfk events..she is very good and will work with whatever budget.
Carry you along throughout the planning,act as your personal assistant. shes very affordable too. here’s her email tfkeventsproduction@gmail.com
BN if you like don’t post my request.
My wedding was on a Friday with few kids as they went to school,you can just ask people around and you will get good services that are not expensive and try as much as possible not to use too much of family members as vendors so they don’t disappoint you plus your mum can get things cheaper for you but it depends on standard too, My mum helped with the photographer, engager, cake and Aso oke and the prices and services were so good beyond my imagination, my friend got make up artist, aunt got my DJ and MC. Ask questions and you will get answers. Enjoy ur planning plus i made a comprehensive list which i followed and there was nothing left out on the list, if u av interest mail me on aanuolutomiwa@gmail.com
Contact House of Radiance Beauty 08187844321. They are very good and flexible with prices.
I need a wedding planner for my wedding in Ph. Both trad and white wedings would take place in PH. I need good make up artist as well. Whoever’s interested should contact me or reply under this thread.
Hello..im an event planner…not resident in PH tho..buh i can get you some very good vendors
faithkimogie@yahoo.com
You should call Damilola of 1203 Events, dobt think shes on instagram but she is really good and affordable. 08070506310.
Hi, my wedding is less than 2 months away, and honestly I’m out of my depth, i had everything penned down from over 6months back but I’ve had to do most of the vendor negotiations myself, my fiancé not in the same city and my mum has gone on “omugo” running on 4months, I’m really daydreaming about cancelling the whole reception, dunno, cos most of my friends are married and are busy with their families. I’m just exhausted.
Hi Odunayo,
There’s a package at storypage events for brides to be like you where we take up planning and coordination from whereever you are at. At a very affordable price,we would delivery want we call events coordination that takes the stress off you. We would follow up on your vendors, ensure that the entire event is organised like food and drinks service, dj knows what song to play, mc follows the program, guests are well taken care of, vendors arrive on time, seats are reserved for important guest and so on. You wont have anything to worry about. You can call 07037181861 to discuss about your upcoming wedding. Thanks.
Hello, check out @eventsbyeki on Instagram, they are much more affordable
Just wondering if one can get an affordable event planner for a wedding in Maiduguri
Yeah sure you can contact havenevents @ 09093865112 they are affordable and will deliver, they’d get you the best deals from all your favorite vendors
Please BN community! I’m trying to plan a Calabar wedding from the US and I don’t know how to go about finding a wedding planner. I’ve already scraped the comments for email addresses and phone numbers lol, but I was wondering if anyone knows of a wedding planner based in Cross River State. Thank you!!!!
Hey guys! Please does anyone know a very good makeup artist, event location (for a wedding) and event decorator in Enugu? Thanks
@Olutosin,Chidera nd Angel.mail bevents16@gmail.com,we do destination weddings across Nigeria
Good Evening Everyone,
Does anyone know an event planner in Abeokuta?.
You can contact Bellsandwisle weddings. On 08034301765. They will do a great job,trust me
Does anyone one know a wedding planner in edo state?
the prices these days are ridiculous especially here in the UK. but TBH some people want to appear on bella naija and are ready to blow their budget for it.I do bridal hair here in the Uk and people see my job has not made it to Bella naija’s page and don’t book. they would rather that than get Value for their money. If you are a bride to to be in the UK holla 07944231323
You should try out bellsandwisle weddings. Their main focus is on weddings only. They are very affordable with branches in ibadan,abeokutaand lagos . Call them up on 08034301765
I’m in the same boat..I live in the U.S and my wedding will be in Delta State, Nigeria. The wedding is in August…all these Instagram planners wan kill person. Does anyone know of an affordable wedding planner around Delta State area to recommend? Please send me their contact info and I’ll contact them.
Hi everyone, I am an event planner, affordable and ready to work according to your budget while we still give you the wedding of your dreams. We’re Available for work in Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Osun and Ondo states. Please call 08105329856 or send an email to millyxingf@gmail.com
Hi! I’m getting married in December and I’m trying to plan a small outdoor ceremony & reception and I’m in desperate need of an AFFORDABLE wedding planner!
I’m in the states but the wedding will be in Lagos. Any recommendations?
Hi B, please contact MillyGlam Events on 08105329856 or on millyxingf@gmail.com. Thank you.
If you haven’t gotten one yet.you can contact bellsandwisle on 08034301765. They are really good and affordable.
Hello dears. My wedding is in a few months and I need a good and affordable planner and makeup artist in Abuja. I’m not based in Abuja and its difficult planning from here. Please help with suggestions and recommendations.
Many thanks!
Please any contact for an affordable wedding planner in abuja. Wedding is in few months. Please hook up please.
You can contact bellsandwisle on 08034301765. They are really affordable
Hello Amir,If you still a planner you can contact Bellsandwisle on 08034301765
Thanks for sharing this valuable guide. You did however omitted stressing the importance wedding photography enough.
We got that covered in this article [http://www.visualplus.com.ng/nigerian-wedding-planning-guide-free-pdf-checklist/], and there’s also a free downloadable wedding plan checklist for those with limited planning time.
Thanks.