BellaNaija

Inspired!

Chrissy Teigen asked Moms to tell her Stories of their Kids being Mean to them, and Everyone Delivered

23.09.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Model Chrissy Teigen complained on Twitter that she was having a very rough day, and asked moms to share stories of their kids being mean to them to make her feel better.

She wrote:

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to themChrissy Teigen asked Moms to tell her Stories of their Kids being Mean to them, and Everyone Delivered - BellaNaija

Oh God, every single person delivered!

Who had any idea kids could be so mean?

See the tweets – some of them bordering on evil – below, and let us know some of yours:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Features

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Wazup Guy Falz 3:27
  2. Kabiyesi (feat. Oyinkansola) Falz 3:42
  3. Shakara (Studio Edit) Falz 2:55
  4. High Class (Prod. by Studio Magic) Falz 3:54
  5. Jessica Falz 4:45
  6. Toyin Tomato Falz 3:37
  7. Marry Me feat. Poe & Yemi Alade Falz 3:58
  8. Karishika feat. Phyno and Chigul Falz 4:14
  9. Workaholic Falz 3:16
  10. Wehdone Sir Falz 3:04
  11. Soldier feat. Simi Falz 3:24

Star Features

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS LIKE A MOGUL! CALL 08179030452, WHATSAPP 09094823332

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija