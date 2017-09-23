Chrissy Teigen asked Moms to tell her Stories of their Kids being Mean to them, and Everyone Delivered

Model Chrissy Teigen complained on Twitter that she was having a very rough day, and asked moms to share stories of their kids being mean to them to make her feel better.

She wrote:

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them

Oh God, every single person delivered!

Who had any idea kids could be so mean?

See the tweets – some of them bordering on evil – below, and let us know some of yours:

My 5yo daughter called me a pussy the other day. — Maureen Shaw (@MaureenShaw) September 23, 2017

Here in Malaysia we hve kids burning down school & also killing a teacher by smashing a rock on the teacher's head.

They really live so fast — rose 🌹 (@wnyshzmi) September 23, 2017

Last week, my 20 month old offered me a bite of her food. As I went to accept it, she snatched it back & ate it. When I made a sad face — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017

my one year old son tells me no every time I kiss him 😩 — Bee Money (@beeboujee) September 23, 2017

My daughter said she would put me into an LLC and bankrupt that LLC if I didn't up her allowance by $10. She's 8 1/2. — ValueTrap (@Valuetrap13) September 23, 2017

After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, "I hope it hits you." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

My preschooler found my wedding picture. "Oh, look at daddy! So handsome!" "Who is with daddy?" "A person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

"That's your mommy!" Looks me up and down. "No. That's a pretty person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

I hugged my 3 year old and she was like "did you like that hug?" And I said yes and she said "I am never hugging you again." And walked away — Ali (@VTAliTriumphant) September 23, 2017

not a mom but my nephew is 5 and I visited him at lunch and he said I wasn't cool enough to sit w/ him. — Dennis (@denad91693) September 23, 2017

My 4 year old son asked me why I was putting on makeup and I said "To make me look pretty." He replied "I don't think it's working." — Chutup (@Chutup) September 23, 2017