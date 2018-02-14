After Five: When the Office Becomes the North Pole

So picture everyday people as they get ready for the week in their various abodes and just as they are about to hit the road, they stop briefly! Then it hits them; turns out they forgot their cardigan/sweater/hoodie which is an important clothing item for them. This is because, at work, winter isn’t coming; winter is always there. No thanks to the AC always turned all the way up to the max at the office.
If you know anything about Nigerians, it is that their gangsta façade jumps right out the window the moment cold sets in. They swear they are about that life, but watch them the moment cold hits the spot, all that tough exterior turns to ice.
Quite a couple of us have that workplace where half the time we are preoccupied with the ginormous workload on our desks and the other half we spend fending off the cold. Basically, it’s almost like working at the North pole all year round. This goes on until someone chickens out and reaches for the remote to reduce or turn off the AC. In some instances, you might not be lucky to hold the reins to the AC’s remote control. Sometimes, you might be in a client’s office, a lobby, an office with gadgets that constantly need to be cooled or you share the office with so many other people and you just have to endure the cold.
I, on the other hand, have never had a problem with the AC and to be honest, I’d rather have an icebox where my heart used to be than admit to being cold. Mama raised no punk. But there are times I have attempted tapping out. Once worked in an office that was freaking freezing cold. I mean, the only thing that should be that freezing cold is probably some governor’s bank account. It was like Subzero bear hugged me and didn’t let go until the close of work. Yup! It was that cold.
The issue about working in a really cold office is that the cold might affect efficiency and slow down productivity so it’s therefore important to take necessary precautions to stay warm. This is not just to keep you from feeling like Jack in the ocean shortly after the Titanic hit the iceberg, but to ensure you maximise your potential in the workplace. You don’t really have to put that much effort into staying warm. There are simple measures you can take to remain warm in the workplace:
Wear A Sweater: You can always keep a sweater at the office to wear when it gets cold.
Reach For A Drink/Move Around: drink something warm and do light work exercises like standing, walking and making use of the stairs.
Just turn the darn thing off: Should you share an office with colleagues, you can seek their permission to turn down/off the AC. They probably won’t mind and I’m sure some of them, just like me are freezing cold and just want someone to chicken out and make the first move.
Photo Credit: Wavebreak Media Ltd | Dreamstime.com
AS I TYPE THIS AM FREEZING IN MY OFFICE, THE AC IS ON A DIFFERENT LEVEL…I DON’T EVEN UNDERSTAND MYSELF. YOU CAN’T SWITCH OFF ELSE THEY’LL TELL YOU THE MACHINES WILL GO OFF. ITS A TV STATION, I CAN’T EVEN MOVE AM NOT EFFICIENT RIGHT NOW. AM JUST FOCUSED ON NOTHING IN ACTUALLY…. NICE WRITE UP
Guuurl… I can totally relate. I’d fill my water bottle with hot water from the dispenser to help combat the cold, a tip I picked up from my unit head at the time. I no the form gangsta, a lot of times I’d just switch it off … Nice one
I work in an office that is COLDDDDDDDDD,
Many people have fallen ill several times and complaints have been made about the central AC been set to an unhealthy temperature but no change has been made (no option of remote control here, the central AC is being controlled from another floor). .As i type one nostril is blocked( this happens often)
The measures proposed above will not work for my office because:
1. Sweaters are not allowed. What we do is wear it underneath our clothing.
2. Electric kettles are banned.. yes o imagine, dispensers are only allowed for Ogas at the top
What i do:
1. Open the window slightly to let in warm air( I cannot come and die because of AC)
2. Walk around when possible however my work makes me stay in front of my computers almost all through the day.
God will deliver me one day.
This is my current situation dealing with Houston weather this week. My office has been colder than a polar bear’s toenails.
It doesnt help that my office itself is on the groundfloor and faces a major highway which ensures that the elements always hit my workspace through drought. To combat this wahala, I do the following:
1. I wear a jumper over my work button up
2. I drink hot green tea as soon as I land the office
3. Sometimes I have hot oatmeal for lunch, garnished with dark chocolate granola
4. My fitbit is set up to give an alarm on the hour, so i stand up and take a walkaround within the building itself. It is a win-win – i get to warm myself up, and also be active
5. I am thinking of copping a portable heater. My office is a bit lax on appliances. My co-worker has a fridge and a mini-microwave in hers! I have a portable fan in mine to help me cool down because I go to the gym during lunch, Hehehe.
Stay warm and safe peoples.
Una dey complain…how about those guys who work inside the cold rooms/walk-in refrigerators in grocery stores and seafood stores. I remember in 2013 while working at M&S foodstore in the UK, rolling stacks of crates with milk and chicken etc into the cold room, after stocking the shelves, then I find myself shivering once I enter the cold room even wt my uniform jacket on….but getting in, I see those men that from morning shift till afternoon or evening they’re inside that cold room. Giving out and arranging the stacks of crates we bring back in. You can’t switch of the fridge of course, because you want the temperature maintained. I’m like wow! I cut cap for these ones oh. Una they try. I can’t survive that! 😣