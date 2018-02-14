BellaNaija

Raro Lae talks Chibok Girls & Boko Haram with Black Panther’s Nate Moore & Ruth Carter on this episode of “The Raro Lae Show” | Watch on BN TV

14.02.2018

Media personality, Raro Lae interviewed the Executive Producer, Nate Moore, and Costume Designer, Ruth Carter of the highly anticipated movie Black Panther on a new episode of The Raro Lae Show.

In the interview, Nate Moore reveals that they actually included a scene in the movie that was meant to reflect the current terrorist attacks in Nigeria by Boko Haram and how they specifically decided to shine light on the missing Chibok Girls.

Nate emphasized that they didn’t want to exploit it, they wanted to use the scene to shine a light on a real issue, that is ongoing. He also addressed if the Black Panther Cast & Team will be visiting African countries to premiere the movie.

Ruth Carter, broke down how and why she selected which cultures and fashion styles to incorporate into the Wakanda peoples style.

