Dr. Ibe Kachikwu enmeshed in Certificate Scandal

Minister of state for Petroleum Services Dr. Ibe Kachikwu is enmeshed in a certificate scandal.

According to an investigative report by Premium Times and DUBAWA, Kachikwu’s claim “that he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with a first class honours is false,” as his alleged certificate says different.

Kachikwu had in 2016, during the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) church in Abuja, said that he graduated with a first class in Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

In the video, published on YouTube, Kachikwu said:

So, I packed my bag, left the school of medicine and went to read law. And, I got in there, got a scholarship and became the best student, I had a first class in that institution (UNN). And then, I left from there to the law school and in the law school, I think just like the pastor said: people encourage you. All my colleagues came and said, we are all here representing our institutions, if you brought a first class from Nsukka you better make it work here where everybody is gathered…. And at the end of the day God was faithful and I made a first class in Law school …. getting to Harvard – my feeling, as soon as I got into Harvard was – this is a very unique institution, the biggest in the world and basically you must have a 2.1 or first class from your primary institution before they can accept you… …At the end of our master’s programme, I was the best student; got a Harvard scholarship and I went to do my doctorate and for it; I set what is still a record in Harvard of completing a doctorate in one and half years.”

Watch video below (controversial part starts from 2.40 mark):

Kachikwu’s above claim is also stated on the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ website.

Premium Times has said that “Kachikwu was economical with the truth as far as his certificate from UNN is concerned.”

The paper stated that a copy of his certificate showed that he graduated with a second class honours (upper division).

See below: