Here’s A Chance to be part of the Common Futures Conversations

Contrary to popular belief, politics is not a dirty game and it is not only for politicians or those who wield political power. Politics is for everyone – every citizen of the country. Participating in the governance of a country is very important for all citizens because it determines how well the affairs of the state will be run. The people you vote for will, in the long run, either plunge your country into more debauchery or make the lives of all citizens better.

In today’s world, it can get very easy to be detached from politics and just want to make your own life better. It is easy to just look away when your country is clogged with corrupt politicians and accept that your country might never get better. However, it is important to be aware that politics affects your life in so many ways and no matter how much you want to detach yourself from it, political decisions will determine your future and those of generations unborn.

In today’s world of diversity, it is also to have your voice heard and be duly represented at all political levels. One way to foster the change you want is by participating in politics and being interested in how governance is run.

So are you tired of being detached from the political affairs of your country? Are you tired of feeling disconnected from politics? Do you have views to share on the major issues shaping our world? Chatham House is building a diverse community of young people from across Africa and Europe to join an international exchange with policymakers.

Common Futures Conversations is a new initiative developed by Chatham House and was made possible by the Robert Bosch Stiftung. Its goal is to deliver innovative ways for young people in Africa and Europe to engage with politics. Through an online platform and a series of local events, the project will provide young people with a ‘seat at the table’ in major policy discussions.

The online platform was created with a network of 27 young people from 13 countries across Africa and Europe. It builds on the results of a survey of African and European youth conducted in January 2019. Read more about the project and the survey.

What Will You Do as a Common Futures Conversations Participant?

Common Futures Conversations’ online platform will help you to develop your ideas on key global challenges like climate change, conflict or inequality. You will engage with experts, discuss your own experiences with friends from across the continents, and share your ideas with high-level politicians and policymakers.

Every month, our community will discuss specific challenges facing Africa and Europe (for example, youth unemployment or over-use of fossil fuels). At the end of the month, there will be a live virtual event with a senior policymaker or politician. You will have the opportunity to dive deeply into the background provided by our experts, develop your own ideas on how to address the challenge in question and collaborate with the rest of the community to perfect them. You may also have the chance to take part in offline events in either Africa or Europe throughout the year.

Requirements

Anyone between 18 and 30 years old who is currently living in an African or European country. You must be a passionate and engaged person who is active in your local communities to volunteer to be part of this community. The community will be grown based on a range of criteria in order to ensure the platform is as diverse and inclusive as possible, but nobody will be judged based on their educational or intellectual achievements.

Qualifications/Experience: You will not be required to have a university degree in a related field or have a career in policy.

Languages: You will need a working knowledge of English to participate.

The Process

Simply fill out the form to register your interest in taking part. We will then add you to our waiting list and contact you as soon as possible to let you know if you are able to join the platform. We may also contact you later in the year regarding related information, publications, and events.

In this first month we want to grow our community by 100 participants, but we will be asking more people to join later in the year.

Benefits

Pay – This is an opportunity to join the Common Futures Conversations community, as an unpaid participant.

So are you ready to lend your voice and actions to the political affairs of the world? Then apply here. You can also follow Chatham House on Twitter @CH_MENAP.

Remember, you cannot effect change when you take the back seat.