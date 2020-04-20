Learn from Peace Ighodaro’s Story in Episode 2 of “Colours of Life” by Koko Kalango | Watch

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has started a brand new lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” on YouTube, with the aim to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

In the second episode of the “Colours of Life” show, Peace Ighodaro tells his story of drugs, prison, freedom and how he is helping others.

Watch episode 2 below:

