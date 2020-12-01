BN2020Epilogues: Heartbreak, International Recognition & the #EndSARS Protests, Victoria Saw It All in 2020

For many, 2020 has been a year of ups, downs, and many stories. We know you have a lot to tell us and we have asked that, as one big family, we all share our stories, joy, pain, wins, losses and successes through the year.

2020 was full of ups and down for Victoria Chidiebere, but guess what? She had a major breakthrough.

***

2020 started with a breakup eleven days into the new year. Truth be told, that breakup nearly broke me. It was my first relationship so I guess that was the reason I felt that way.

The lockdown started 24 days after I finished my NYSC. I was so sad. I had no job, and had to stay home broke. Twitter and an endless supply of novels kept me busy. I felt useless, lying around doing nothing, and had to console myself with the fact that everyone was home and businesses were on lockdown. The job applications I sent out came back as regret letters; companies weren’t hiring due to the impact of the pandemic.

I took up typing up school materials (term papers, project works, stat analysis) to raise money; I couldn’t be broke and hopeless. My friend, James, always kept me on the loop and called whenever he had term papers he knew I could handle (yea, I’m really good when it comes to term papers). The money helped me solve a lot of issues this year. This year was like a year of consistent Ls. I got a lot of rejection letters, cried myself to sleep some times.

I drew closer to God this year and became a baptised Catholic. I take my prayers very seriously now. I like to think I have gotten to a point where nothing moves me to the point of tears. I just take everything to God in prayer, converse with him.

My biggest achievement of 2020, as I type this, is that I got quoted on a Coronavirus pandemic article on Financial Times UK. I stumbled on a survey, I can’t remember where, but I filled it and let out my frustrations in that survey. This quote put my name on an international paper and wiped out all the Ls of 2020.

Taking part in the #EndSARS protests has to be one of the best things I did this year. The massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate gave me my second heartbreak this year. All I want is for justice to be served and served fully. I don’t have a job yet, but I know I’m on my way to getting a really good one. I still work on term papers and review project works.

2020 wasn’t the best of years, but I’ve grown so much this year, taken a stand where I would have been cowed. I’ve learned vital lessons. Nigerian youths took a stand this year and I’m so proud to be a part of the sorosoke generation.

***

Have a story to share? We’ll love to hear it. Send in your essay to features(at)bellanaija(dot)com with the subject: 2020 Epilogues. Let us know all the twists, turns and successes 2020 came with.