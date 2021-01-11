BN TV
Wole Soyinka airs his view on the state of Nigeria in a characteristic unapologetic manner on Arise TV
ARISE News had the privilege of catching up with Professor Wole Soyinka for an exclusive One on One interview.
In this exclusive interview, the Professor airs his views in a characteristic unapologetic manner. He speaks on issues around what could be termed his favourite muse: the state of our nation Nigeria: including insecurity, the Kankara boys abduction and return; End Sars, Sowore’s detention, and even does a detour to comment on the developments in America.
Watch the video below:
Part 1
Part 2: