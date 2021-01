Port Harcourt indigenous rapper, Kingsley Chukwudi Dike, popularly known by his stage name, Double D O’clock is out with a new hit and this one he titled “Wotz De Time“.

Double D O’clock” is a singer, rapper, writer and performer from Umuoda Nguru in Aboh Mbaise L.G.A, Imo State, Nigeria. He officially started his music career in the year 2012 and he’s been dropping banging since ever since.

