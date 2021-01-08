Connect with us

News

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20" - Donald Trump puts out new video acknowledging Joe Biden as Next President

News

Airplane Manufacturer, Boeing charged with "Conspiracy to Defraud the US" over 737 MAX crash

News

President-Elect Joe Biden's Win has been Declared by the US Congress

News

Nigerians React to Trump protesters breaching the U.S. Capitol

News

Federal Government to Acquire Unclaimed Dividends & Funds in Dormant Bank Accounts | This Is What It Means

News

LUTH says "second wave of COVID-19 is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too"

Beauty News Style

Jackie Aina Adds A Brand New Vertical To Her Budding Lifestyle Empire!

News

Nigerian-American Osaremen Okolo appointed as Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Policy Adviser

Events Inspired News

5 People Stranded At the Hospital Will Be Able to Join Their Families for the Holidays, Thanks to You BNers | #BNDoGood2020

News

Mariam Balogun of LifeFund Support Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

News

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” – Donald Trump puts out new video acknowledging Joe Biden as Next President

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After been locked out of Twitter for a while, President Donald Trump, in a three-minute video, spoke from the White House on Thursday, January 7, condemned the invasion of Capitol Hill by his supporters on Wednesday.

He said a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th, which is the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” the president said in Thursday’s video. “America is and must always be a nation of law and order. the demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy.”

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation…. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He also defended his response to the US Capitol riots, saying he “immediately deployed the National Guard”.

“To all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning,” he said at the end of his remarks.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tolu Iykon’s “Really Random Stuff” Documents Her Experience Interviewing our Favourite Celebrities

Estelle Dogbo: Your Guide to Purchasing your First Artwork

Could COVID-19 Give Rise to Other Pandemics?

Mfonobong Inyang: We are the Heroes We’ve Been Waiting for

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php