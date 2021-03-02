BN Book Review: “Roll Away the Stone” by E.J Gray | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

The love of God is illimitable, still, many times, we often feel like God is far away and this love he has for us is beyond reach. Of the many things Christians struggle with, holding firmly to their belief in God at all times, especially when the going gets tough, seems to be the most difficult.

Why would God sit up there and just watch you suffer? If he truly loves you, why can’t he roll away the stone? What’s the essence of worshipping him if he wouldn’t even save you from adversities? These are some questions that taunt us.

E.J Gray‘s Roll Away the Stone, a purely Christain book, teaches Christians who are caught up in the middle of whatever storm they may be in how to hold on to God when the going gets tough by using the stories of bible characters and relating them to the world we live in presently.

“You start to wonder what is wrong with you, why your case seems difficult for God, why your life seems to be contradicting the word of God despite your relationship with Him.”

Many Christians feel guilty when they find themselves questioning God in times of adversity, but if there is one thing I love about this book, it is the sincerity with which Gray admits that there are times humans will feel the need to question God, especially when expectations are not met. And that’s perfectly okay.

Still, rather than sulk and whine and remain in anguish, E.J Gray admonishes Christians to be steadfast in their worship and have faith that challenges, just like the night, will always pave way for the sun to shine. “No matter how grey the skies may loom, or how tough the situation we find ourselves may be, nothing will separate us from the love of God because it is never too late to find your way back home.

When we hold on to our faith, the promises of God are often made manifest in such a way as to transform our most challenging human experiences, into a beautiful expression of the workings of God.”

Let’s be honest, this sounds good on paper, but holding on to God’s words in faith is one of the hardest things to do especially when confronted with life-threatening problems, thankfully, Roll Away the Stone gives tips on how Christians can create an atmosphere for divine intervention and allow God’s purpose to find expression in their lives.

Roll Away the Stone is not only for Christians who have found their feet in Christ, it is also for people who have a strained relationship with God. In this book, there is a lesson for every Christian no matter the kind of relationship you have built with God or what level you are in your spiritual life.

On one hand, it is encouraging Christians to keep believing in God. On the other hand, it is giving tips to help us maintain our relationship with our maker and help us solve real-life problems. And on another hand, it is recognising that some people have let go of God completely and it is saying, ‘don’t worry, you can always find your way back.’

Here, there is no judgment or condemnation, and that’s refreshing.