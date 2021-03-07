Janyl Benyl: 11 Ways You Can Practice Self-Love

If you are a frequent social media user, you would have come across the word “self-love.” For some, it is a nice buzzword for captions, and for others, it is just another synonym for ‘self-centeredness.’

Away from what could look like a trend or fad, the real recipe for self-love can seem very complicated but yet so simple. Let’s explore a few ways you can show yourself some much-needed love and affection so that when next you talk about self-love, you’ll have a reference point.

Adopt healthy eating

Healthy eating often requires choosing good food sources, healthy serving options, sticking to healthy portions, curbing binge eating and other unhealthy habits like starvation. It does sound like a walk in the park but in reality, it requires a lot of self-control. I know it can get difficult at times but there is nothing being intentional can’t fix, right?

Exercise regularly

Exercising regularly not only helps to regulate your body’s weight, but it also reduces cognitive decline, improves mental alertness, and is essential in lowering a person’s risk for developing certain lifestyle-related diseases including hypertension, type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, many types of cancer, and so on. In a recently released guideline by the World Health Organization, it is recommended that adults get at least 150 -300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or at least 75 -150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, and at least 2 days of muscle-strengthening activities weekly. Let’s get that heart pumping, shall we?

Get adequate sleep

Sleep deprivation can lead to mood disorders, mental fatigue, and many health risk factors. Experimental sleep restriction has been recorded to affect insulin sensitivity, blood sugar levels, and resting metabolic rate. It is recommended for an adult to have at least 8 hours of sleep daily to function optimally. Let’s just say, in simple terms, that if you do not remember to allow your body some time to rest and rejuvenate, your body will force itself to hibernate and it might be at the least convenient time. This also comes with a burn-out.

Worry less

Worry is a time-waster. Worrying does nothing in particular except rob you off of your peace, and in reality, does more harm than good. From mental health issues to physical impairments, worry can kick off a spiral of events that can leave you on a hospital bed sooner than you can imagine. Why worry when you can just find seek solutions for every concern instead?

Invest in self-development

Investing in self-development is basically about investing in your future self. Do you need to hone your skills, acquire new ones or even delve into a new career path? Don’t hesitate to strategically help yourself morph into everything you are meant to be. The only limitations that can restrict you are the ones you accentuate.

Do regular health checks

Health, indeed, is wealth. This is not just a mantra or a slogan people love to chant. Staying healthy should be everyone’s goal, this means that you have to learn to prioritize your health needs. Most hospitals have comprehensive health check packages that are suitable for individuals, couples, and even families. If you are still considering this, you should be making plans to make it a routine for you already. All you need is to visit your preferred health care service provider and make inquiries on what is available.

Be gentle with your skin

If you desire to have a skin that glows, then you must be intentional about your choices. Investing in a good skin moisturizer is truly a lifesaver. Use sunscreen dedicatedly whenever you have to be exposed to the sun. Avoid harsh chemicals that dry out the skin, bleach it or peel it. As a rule of thumb, if you are not familiar with any skincare product, research and review it before you conclude that it is safe to go on your skin. And for the so-called organic mixes that usually do not have their compositions listed, my honest recommendation would be to be extremely cautious with them. Your skin is a very delicate part of your body, treat it as such.

Have an emergency fund

An emergency fund would have to be that subtle indicator that you have regards for yourself and you are willing to make some efforts towards not being embarrassed by the littlest of things. Imagine that your car broke down and you do not have anything put away that can help you get back on your feet right away. Even a quick trip for a good friend’s wedding can be handled if you know just how to throw some money into a place you can easily access if need be. We can leave the big issues for more grand measures, but the little exigencies should easily be handled without hassles.

Give yourself spontaneous, planned, and regular treats

Treats are essential. Treats are inevitable. If you aren’t giving yourself treats, the real question is ‘why not?’ A quick retail therapy can up your mood and leave you with that good good energy for days. Ever felt like you had the power to conquer all your fears after a spontaneous spa session? Normalize experiencing these feelings more regularly by making structured plans for them. If you are feeling down, a spontaneous treat can be a good fix while a pre-scheduled one can be something to look forward to every now and then.

Get into the habit of saving

I know a lot of people think they cannot save because they barely earn enough but here is my take on saving – I see it as creating a future you deserve and more often than not, you need to make sacrifices for that. It doesn’t matter how much it is, just put something away. And if what you put away is too small, work hard to put more away and that can be the motivation to increase your revenue.

Walk away from anything that doesn’t make you better off

Finally, guys, walk away from anything that doesn’t make you better or bring you peace of mind. Be it that relationship, job, or habit, note that your peace of mind and mental wellbeing cannot be negotiated.

I hope you enjoyed learning about some of the ways you can show yourself that you deserve the best things in life. Which of these do you currently do, or need to get your plans in on right away?

Featured Image: Pexels