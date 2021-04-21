Binge Watch Four Episodes of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

If you’re a lover of Nollywood drama, here’s a new web series tited “Highway Girls” for you to binge watch.

“Highway Girls” is centred on a group of smart and clever high school teens in a supersonic race to live adult life irrespective of the consequences. Itbbrings to light state of the street for the nurture of the girl child.

The series stars Ejike Metusela, Sharon Ifedi, Emmanuel Precious, Nwabueze Rachael, Gladys Benson, Chuks Chyke and other talented actors.

Watch episode 1:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch episode 2

Watch episode 3:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch the 4th episode: