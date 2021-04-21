Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Binge Watch Four Episodes of New Web Series "Highway Girls"

BN TV Music

The 2nd Part of Mr. P’s “Prodigal” Virtual Concert features Singah & DJ Switch | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Taiwo Egunjobi's Urban Drama "All Na Vibes” set to Premiere at NollywoodWeek Festival | See the Teaser

BN TV

A Simple Beef & Veggie Stir Fry Sauce Recipe from Lovemrskush

BN TV

Catch the Second Part of Banky W's "Final Say Faith" Message, "From Promise to Purpose"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Hack to make Mini Pizza In 10 Minutes

BN TV Music

Meet Nviiri & Elodie's New Pet in Episode 5 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Accelerate TV drops Trailer for Coming Film “The Olive” starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva & Mawuli Gavor

BN TV Movies & TV

This Documentary "Forces Beyond Our Control" captures Nigeria's Political Upheavals through the Lens of the #EndSARS Protest

BN TV Music

Here's Johnny Drille's Serenading Performance of "A Thousand Miles" on #JohnnysBeachSessions​

BN TV

Binge Watch Four Episodes of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’re a lover of Nollywood drama, here’s a new web series tited “Highway Girls” for you to binge watch.

“Highway Girls” is centred on a group of smart and clever high school teens in a supersonic race to live adult life irrespective of the consequences. Itbbrings to light state of the street for the nurture of the girl child.

The series stars Ejike Metusela, Sharon Ifedi, Emmanuel Precious, Nwabueze Rachael, Gladys Benson, Chuks Chyke and other talented actors.

Watch episode 1:

Watch episode 2

Watch episode 3:

Watch the 4th episode:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ime Ekpo: This is Why Fela Should Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ifeoma Monye: Health Practices that’ll Make you Healthier & Improve your Life

Hephzibah Frances: Giving My Father His Flowers While He’s Still Here

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Mfonobong Inyang: Are Regulators the New ‘Village People’?
Advertisement
css.php