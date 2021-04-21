Connect with us

Taiwo Egunjobi's Urban Drama "All Na Vibes” set to Premiere at NollywoodWeek Festival | See the Teaser

Published

3 hours ago

 on

“All Na Vibes”, a realistic urban drama that explores youthful alienation and urban discontent in Nigerian society, directed by Taiwo Egunjobi, produced and edited by Emiola Fagbenle will premiere in 2021 NollywoodWeek Festival, in Paris.

Inspired by real-life incidents, this film aims to shine a light on the exciting but sometimes tragic lives of the youth in today’s Nigeria. It follows three out of school teenagers and a hitman over a span of 5 days; dissecting questions on sex, drugs prospects, different lives intertwine in a tale of violence and violence.

“All Na Vibes” stars newcomers Tolu Osalie, Tega Ethan, Molawa Davis and Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko, Tope Tedela, Babatunde Aderinoye and many others.

Check out these behind-the-scenes photos:

Watch the teaser below:

