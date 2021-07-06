Your Better Self with Akanna: The Most Undependable Constant in Life

Anyway, that’s why I decided to spread things out. I knew my wife was pregnant, and we needed a better place to live. In our living situation, we had no control over which neighbours we had and their choice of being cannabis puffers. So we knew what to do. In order not to have two stress events back-to-back, we moved out while she still had a good number of months to go. We decided that having the landlord as a neighbor, instead, assured us some long term stability too. All was well. Nothing much was going to change for a long time except having a baby, and the initial craziness that comes with that. At least we would have the bandwidth to handle that, with every other thing staying the same.