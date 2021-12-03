Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Episode 8 of TNC’s “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” is full of twists and turns… there is a ‘caught’ and someone receives the beating of their life.

Meanwhile, Kemi continues to set boundaries with Ekeng but he’s just not having it.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Watch the new episode below: