Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

BN TV

Akah Nnani weights in on Sanwo-Olu's Invitation to Falz, Mr Macaroni & Seun Kuti for Peace Walk | "Akah Bants"

BN TV

Episode 8 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" features a Performance from Joeboy

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola & Lady Du - I Did It

BN TV Living

How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener

BN TV Music

New Video: Sola Allyson - Ìfẹ́ Á D'Alẹ́

BN TV Music

Catch M.I Abaga & Ikechukwu in the First Episode of "Drinks with Killz"

BN TV Music Scoop

Here's What Went Down on Day 3 of the "Made in Lagos" Tour at O2 Arena in London

BN TV Nollywood

Watch Nse Ekpe-Etim feature on Inkblot’s Meet and Greet

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Music Nollywood

House Of Ajebo, Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" & KieKie TV Make YouTube's Top Ten List for 2021

BN TV

Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 8 of TNC’s “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” is full of twists and turns… there is a ‘caught’ and someone receives the beating of their life.

Meanwhile, Kemi continues to set boundaries with Ekeng but he’s just not having it.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots

Margaret Aligbe: My Life As a Testament That Dreams Come True
css.php